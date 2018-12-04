Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric reveals he wants to retire at Real Madrid

Luka Modric pipped five-time winners Ronaldo and Messi to his maiden Ballon d'Or

What's the story?

2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric has revealed his plans to hang up his boots at Real Madrid in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Monday saw the Real Madrid midfielder win the coveted Ballon d'Or ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The night was only a glimpse of what the entire year was like for the Croatian, having won the UEFA Best Player of the Year award as well as The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

The awards came rolling in courtesy of his club's third consecutive UEFA Champions League win in May and his country's first-ever FIFA World Cup final.

While Modric finished at the top, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann finished close behind at second and third place respectively.

The heart of the matter

Modric has now revealed his future plans at Madrid and what if feels like to win football's most coveted award.

The midfielder said (via Marca), "It's difficult to find the words to express how I feel. I'm very happy and grateful to everyone who recognised my journey."

"I held back the tears, it's been an exceptional night to form part of these players who have won this prize."

He added, "I have two years left and hopefully one more. The club show me a lot of affection and I'd like to retire at Real Madrid."My family enjoy it and I want to keep enjoying this huge club."

"As a person I want more with my team, starting with the World Club Cup," said the Real Madrid midfielder.

What's next?

Modric's side will face Melilla in a Copa del Rey fixture on Thursday.

