Balotelli, Wilshere, Welbeck: Top 10 free agents without a club after deadline day

The longest ever summer transfer window ended on 5th October, with clubs shelling out significant amounts of cash despite the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

English teams once again topped transfer activities, spending £1.2 billion. Chelsea alone splashed out £222.48 million on incoming players.

However, some players are left without a club even after the deadline day passed. These players can still sign for any team that wants them, although top clubs are unlikely to move for them now as squads for European competitions have been registered. A club around the middle or bottom of the table could still take a chance on them, as they bring years of top-level experience.

As the deadline approaches for clubs to confirm their 25-man squad for the 2020-21 season, these are the top free agents still available:

#10 Alexandre Pato

Alexandre Pato for Villarreal CF against Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Alexandre Pato terminated his contract with Sao Paulo in August, ending his second stint at the Brazilian club with 9 goals in 35 appearances. There were talks about the Brazilian striker returning to Internacional, where he burst onto the scene at 17 and won the 2006 FIFA Club World Cup, but a deal has failed to materialize.

#9 Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge in action for Trabzonspor

The two-time Champions League winner's contract at Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor has been terminated following his ban by FA for violating betting regulations. The England International netted 7 goals in 16 appearances for the 'Karadeniz Fırtınası', though his time there was marred by frequent injuries.

The 31-year-old has been training with eighth-tier Kidsgrove Athletic, and has been linked with a host of MLS clubs.

#8 Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri in action for RSC Anderlecht against KV Mechelen - Jupiler Pro League

Samir Nasri's reunion with former-captain Vincent Kompany was cut short after Anderlecht terminated his contract as he went missing during the coronavirus lockdown. Players of the Belgian outfit were asked to inform the club of their movements and training schedules, but Nasri failed to contact his employers after flying to Dubai.

The 33-year-old won two Premier League titles with Manchester City after initially impressing for Arsenal. Italian club Benevento Calcio is in pole position to sign the French midfielder.