Balzan vs Domzale Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18, 2023 

Balzan welcome Domzale to the Centenary Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Tuesday (July 18).

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a comfortable 4-1 win in the first leg in Slovenia last week. Four players got on the scoresheet for the Maltese side in a result that decided expectations. Nikola Zerjal stepped off the bench to put the icing on the cake in the fourth minute of injury time.

The winner of this tie face Vaduz or Neman Grojno in the second round of the qualifiers.

Balzan vs Domzale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. They were also paired in the Europa League qualifiers in 2019 when Domzale qualified with a 5-3 aggregate win.

Five of Balzan's last six competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Six of Domzale's last eight competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Both sides are yet to make it to the group stage of any European club competition, with Balzan having progressed past the first qualifying round once in five previous attempts.

Five of Domzale's last six away games have been level at the break.

Balzan have conceded at least twice in four of their last six home games.

Six of Balzan's last eight European qualifying games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Balzan vs Domzale Prediction

Balzan produced arguably the greatest performance in their history to register a shock win in the first leg. The victory gives them a three-goal cushion that they could build on as they seek to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

Domzale failed to turn up in the first leg, despite having home advantage. They will have to significantly up the ante if they're to have any hope of overturning their deficit.

Balzan's vulnerability at the back could play to their visitors' advantage, but Domzale's need for goals could also leave them susceptible to being exploited at the back. The two sides could cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Balzan 1-1 Domzale

Balzan vs Domzale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw