Balzan will host to Neman at MFA Centenary Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Tuesday, August 1.

Balzan vs Neman preview

The hosts lost the first leg 2-0 with their second straight defeat. Neman dominated both halves of the game and left little breathing space for the Maltese side.

Balzan were largely unassertive, but that could change when they host the Belarusians. They were also without top defender Fausto Andre, who was under suspension.

Balzan now have their job cut out for them. They must overturn the two-goal deficit and hope to snatch the clincher in order to progress. However, with three losses in their last five home games, the club must be sure-footed on the day.

Neman are enjoying a smooth trend, having suffered only one loss in their last 10 matches. The visitors are also newcomers but have appeared in the Europa League.

Head coach Oliver Spiteri’s objective in the first leg was to prevent Balzan from scoring, and he achieved it. Spiteri told the Times of Malta:

“Even if it ends in a draw, it should be a goalless draw. The two-goal cushion gives his side the high ground, with more pressure on Balzan, who will have to toil for an equalizer in the first place. Neman will be looking for opportunities to deliver a finishing blow."

Balzan vs Neman head-to-head and key numbers

Balzan has scored nine goals and also conceded nine in its last five matches.

Balzan has won twice and lost thrice in its last five matches.

Balzan has played 15 UEFA matches, winning four while Neman boast 11 and three wins.

Neman has won four times and drawn once in its last five away matches.

Balzan has won twice, drawn once and lost twice in its last five matches while Neman has won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Balzan – L-L-W-D-W, Neman – W-D-W-W-L.

Balzan vs Neman prediction

Balzan score lots of goals, but also concede a lot. They will have to break with that trend to avoid a chaotic situation at home. The return of Fausto Andre is good news for the hosts, who must watch their back as they pure men forth.

Pavel Savitsky has scored twice in the campaign and remains the Neman’s main attacking threat.

Balzan are expected to win the clash due to home advantage, but may not win the tie.

Prediction: Balzan 2-1 Neman

Balzan vs Neman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Balzan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Balzan core first – Yes

Tip 4: Neman to score - Yes