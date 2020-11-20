Banfield vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21

Banfield are set to play hosts to River Plate at the Estadio Florencio Sola on Saturday in their next Argentine Primera Division fixture.

Banfield come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Rosario Central last Saturday at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito.

Goals from forward Agustin Fontana, veteran striker Fabian Bordagaray, midfielder Giuliano Galoppo and winger Mauricio Cuero secured the win for Javier Sanguinetti's men.

Midfielder Emiliano Vecchio and Argentina international Fabian Rinaudo scored the consolation goals for Rosario Central.

River Plate, on the other hand, beat Godoy Cruz 1-0 last Sunday at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. A goal from young Argentine forward Federico Girotti was enough to seal the win for Marcelo Gallardo's side.

Banfield vs River Plate Head-to-Head

In 18 previous encounters between the two sides, River Plate hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other just two weeks ago in the Argentine Primera Division. River Plate lost 1-3 to Banfield, who won courtesy of goals from attacker Agustin Fontana, Giuliano Galoppo and an own goal from River Plate left-back Javier Pinola.

Colombia international Rafael Santos Borre scored the goal for River Plate.

Banfield form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: W-W-W

River Plate form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L-W-W

Banfield vs River Plate Team News

Banfield manager Javier Sanguinetti will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Nery Leyes, who is out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues affecting the Banfield players.

Injured: Nery Leyes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, River Plate will be without attacker Rafael Santos Borre and Argentina international Ignacio Fernandez, who are both unavailable.

Injured: Ignacio Fernandez, Rafael Santos Borre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Banfield vs River Plate Predicted XI

Banfield Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mauricio Arboleda, Emanuel Coronel, Alexis Maldonado, Luciano Lollo, Claudio Bravo, Giuliano Galoppo, Jorge Rodriguez, Martin Payero, Mauricio Cuero, Agustin Fontana, Fabian Bordagaray

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-3): German Lux, Fabrizio Angileri, Robert Rojas, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco, Santiago Sosa, Enzo Perez, Bruno Zuculini, Julian Alvarez, Lucas Pratto, Matias Suarez

Banfield vs River Plate Prediction

Banfield have enjoyed a good start to their Argentine Primera Division campaign, having won all three games. Players like Mauricio Cuero and Agustin Fontana could prove to be crucial.

River Plate, on the other hand, have a talented squad and are title challengers. The likes of Enzo Perez, Matias Suarez and Lucas Pratto are all Argentina internationals, and have been in good form.

River Plate might have lost their last game to Banfield, but should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Banfield 1-3 River Plate

