Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Hertha Berlin are set to welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Olympiastadion on Saturday in their next Bundesliga game.

Hertha Berlin come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Augsburg nearly two weeks ago in the Bundesliga.

Goals from Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, Belgium international Dodi Lukebakio and Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek secured the victory for Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich in the latest edition of Der Klassiker two weeks ago at the Westfalenstadion.

Goals from Austria international David Alaba, superstar striker Robert Lewandowski and German winger Leroy Sane sealed the deal for Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich.

Captain and attacker Marco Reus and Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland scored the goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 28 previous encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost six and drawn eight.

Learning from the best 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ytv2qWnURU — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 14, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago, with Borussia Dortmund beating Hertha Berlin 1-0. Former Liverpool and Juventus player Emre Can scored the only goal of the game which resulted in the win for Borussia Dortmund.

Hertha Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-D-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-L

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Hertha Berlin have a few injury concerns to deal with. They will be without Colombian forward Jhon Cordoba, defender Jordan Torunarigha, French midfielder Lucas Tousart and Argentina international Santiago Ascacibar due to injuries.

Injured: Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Jhon Cordoba, Jordan Torunarigha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will be without veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and young centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Dan-Axel Zagadou, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow, Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Omar Alderete, Marvin Plattenhardt, Niklas Stark, Matteo Guendouzi, Vladimir Darida, Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio, Krzysztof Piatek

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovanni Reyna

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Hertha Berlin have been inconsistent this season, despite having players like Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Tousart and Krzysztof Piatek in their ranks. The win against Augsburg could prove to be a catalyst ahead of this game, as Hertha Berlin look to surprise Borussia Dortmund.

🗣️ Bruno #Labbadia: This game can be an important step in our development as a team and in terms of building a culture of winning. Victories always increase self-confidence, so it would be a great thing if we could win against such a good opposition.#BSCBVB #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/mlcaTj70QU — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) November 19, 2020

Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are a young and exciting side to watch. Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham are some of the best young players in the world, while players like Mats Hummels, Marco Reus and Axel Witsel provide experience and quality.

Borussia Dortmund will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

