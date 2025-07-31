Banga vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Banga will entertain Rosenborg at Gargždai Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. They met in the first leg last week in Norway, and Troillongan registered a comfortable 5-0 home win.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five games. They failed to score for the fourth match in a row in the first leg and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games with a 4-1 home triumph over Tromso in the Eliteserien. Dino Islamović, who had scored a hat-trick in the first leg, continued his fine form and scored all four goals in that match.

Banga vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Tigrų ekipa are winless in their last four home games in all competitions, suffering three defeats. Notably, they have failed to score in these losses.

The visitors, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games, while keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have lost four of their five games in European qualifiers. They are yet to open their goalscoring account in European qualifiers.

Troillongan are winless in their last three away games, suffering two losses. They have conceded two goals apiece in their two away games in July.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in their last six games in European qualifiers.

Rosenborg have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games, scoring 13 goals in four games.

The hosts have conceded at least three goals in four of their five games in European qualifiers.

Banga vs Rosenborg Prediction

Banga head into the match on a five-game winless run, suffering four losses. They have scored just one goal in that period and will look to improve upon that record. They are yet to score in their appearances in European qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

Rosenborg have won their last two games, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They are winless in their last three away games in European qualifiers, however, conceding eight goals.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' impressive goalscoring record, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Banga 0-3 Rosenborg

Banga vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rosenborg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

