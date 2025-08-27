Banik Ostrava vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2025

Celje visit the Mestsky Stadion on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoffs with Banik Ostrava.

Ad

The Slovenian side holds a narrow 1-0 advantage in the tie following a close victory in their first-leg clash last week. Matej Chalus netted an own goal after eight minutes into the kick-off and Banik could never recover from it thereafter.

With that, Celje need just a draw here to qualify for the tournament finals for the second year running. Quite memorably, the Yellow and Blues made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Conference League season, where they fell to Fiorentina.

Ad

Trending

They added more wind to their sails at the weekend with a stunning 5-0 demolition of Bravo in the league, and will be looking to carry the momentum into this week too.

Banik will be relying on their strong home record lately to get them through. The Czech outfit is unbeaten in their last four home games in Europe, winning three. They'd need another big performance here to overturn the deficit and keep their progression hopes alive as the side aims to end a 20-year wait to return to a major European competition.

Ad

Banik Ostrava vs Celje Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for just the second time in history

Banik Ostrava are unbeaten in their last four home games, winning three

Since losing 4-2 to Lugano on 14 August, Celje have won their next three games in a row in all competitions

In seven European qualifier games this season across two different competitions, Celje have won just thrice, including two away from home; they never drew a blank in any of those games either

Ad

Banik Ostrava vs Celje Prediction

The hosts will rely on their good home record in recent games to overturn the deficit, but Celje are no pushovers. The Slovenian team made a deep run in the Conference League last season and we're backing them to qualify for the group stages once again.

Prediction: Banik Ostrava 1-2 Celje

Banik Ostrava vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celje to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Goal to be scored in the second half: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More