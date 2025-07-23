Banik Ostrava vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July 2025

Banik Ostrava host Legia Warsaw at the Městský Stadion on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round. Aiming for their first appearance at a major tournament since 2005, Ostrava got here after achieving third place in the Czech First League last season.

Last year, the Chachaři progressed from the second round of the Conference League qualifiers but lost out to Copenhagen in the next.

The Czech side will be eager to end their 20-year wait for another appearance in Europe, but standing in their way are an experienced Warsaw side.

After two consecutive seasons in the Europa Conference League, the Militarians are now in the mix for the Europa League again, having beaten Kazakh side Aktobe in the last round. A pair of 1-0 wins home and away saw the Polish outfit enter the second round without much hassle.

Vahan Bichakhchyan struck the only goal of the first leg after 25 minutes, while Juergen Elitim popped up with a stoppage-time winner in Kazakhstan.

Interestingly, Warsaw haven't lost in a second qualifier round of a tournament since 2020, when Cypriot side Omonia beat them 2-0 in the Champions League qualifiers.

Banik Ostrava vs Legia Warsaw Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Banik Ostrava and Legia Warsaw meet for the first time in Europe.

Legia Warsaw have played only two Czech sides before: Slovan Bratislava (1957) and Slavia Prague (2021).

The Militarians have won their last two away games, having lost the previous two.

Banik Ostrava have won their last two home games in Europe, netting six goals and conceding just once; they hadn't won any of their previous three.

Legia Warsaw have won their last three European games: two vs Aktobe in the ongoing qualifiers and one vs Chelsea in the Conference League last season.

Banik Ostrava vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Legia Warsaw are the more experienced side here, as they've been a regular in European tournaments in recent years. The Polish side are filled to the brim with talent and can beat Ostrava here to take a big advantage into the return leg. We expect the away side to be victorious in this fixture.

Prediction: Banik Ostrava 0-2 Legia Warsaw

Banik Ostrava vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Legia Warsaw to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

