BAR vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's La Liga match - June 30th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the BAR vs ATL football match.

Barcelona will hope to defeat Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou after a disappointing draw against Celta Vigo.

Lionel Messi will look to get on the scoresheet against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou in a La Liga clash of massive importance on Tuesday. The Catalans have fallen behind arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table and will look to recover lost ground against a third-placed Atletico Madrid side later this week.

Barcelona's draw against Celta Vigo over the weekend will have come as a body blow to the Catalans' title aspirations. The Blaugrana sorely missed the presence of Sergio Busquets in the second half and will welcome the Spanish veteran back to the starting eleven against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid defeated a struggling Alaves side over the weekend but yellow cards for Koke and Stefan Savic have resulted in one-game suspensions for the talented stars. Diego Simeone will have to dig deep into his squad to find effective replacements for two of his most important players against Barcelona.

BAR vs ATL Squads

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Inaki Pena; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Jorge Cuenca; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig, Arthur, Alex Collado, Monchu; Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Antonio Adan; Renan Lodi, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Kieran Trippier, Santiago Arias, Manu Sanchez, Mario Hermoso; Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera, Toni Moya, Rodrigo Riquelme; Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa, Ivan Saponjic, Vitolo, Dario Poveda

BAR vs ATL Playing XI

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig; Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa; Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

Match Details

Match: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Date: July 1st, 2020 at 1.30 AM IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Kieran Trippier, Gerard Pique, Jose Gimenez, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Saul Niguez; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Captain - Lionel Messi, Vice-captain - Luis Suarez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo; Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Saul Niguez; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Captain - Lionel Messi, Vice-captain - Luis Suarez

