BAR vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UEFA Champions League Match - September 14th, 2021

The UEFA Champions League kicks off with a massive fixture this week as Barcelona and Bayern Munich renew their rivalry at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. Bayern Munich famously massacred Barcelona less than two years ago and will be intent on replicating the feat this week.

Barcelona have made progress with their transition but have also had their fair share of problems under Ronald Koeman. The Catalan giants have failed to meet expectations over the past year and cannot afford another humiliation in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have hit their stride under Julian Nagelsmann and have scored 21 goals in their last three matches. The Bavarians are known for their ruthless efficiency and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Squads to choose from

Barcelona (BAR)

Marc-Andre ter Stege, Neto, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Samuel Umtiti, Moussa Wague, Oscar Mingueza, Alejandro Balde; Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Riqui Puig, Yusuf Demir, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez; Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, Luuk de Jong, Alex Collado

Bayern Munich (BAY)

Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Bouna Sarr, Omar Richards, Tanguy Nianzou; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso, Marcel Sabitzer, Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala, Mickael Cuisance; Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Malik Tillman

Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona (BAR)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Bayern Munich (BAY)

Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Match Details

Match: Barcelona (BAR) vs Bayern Munich (BAY), Group E, UEFA Champions League

Date: 15th September 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona (BAR) vs Bayern Munich (BAY) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Robert Lewandowski has been a prolific source of Bayern Munich's goals for nearly a decade and is an excellent captaincy choice this week. Thomas Muller is known for his ability to make an impact in the final third and will also play a key creative role this week.

Barcelona will look to Memphis Depay to shoulder their goalscoring burden on Tuesday. The Dutch striker shares an excellent relationship with Frenkie de Jong and the duo will have to step up to give Barcelona a chance in this fixture.

Alphonso Davies ripped Barcelona's defence to shreds in 2020 and is a must-have in this team. Jordi Alba can also be dangerous on his day and will need to bring his experience to the fore this week.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players backing Barcelona in this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Frenkie de Jong, Thomas Muller; Memphis Depay (VC), Robert Lewandowski (C)

Captain: Robert Lewandowski (BAY), Vice-Captain: Memphis Depay (BAR)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Frenkie de Jong, Thomas Muller, Pedri; Memphis Depay (C), Robert Lewandowski (VC)

Captain: Memphis Depay (BAR), Vice-Captain: Robert Lewandowski (BAY)

