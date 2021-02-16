BAR vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UCL Match - February 16th, 2021

Barcelona face off against PSG in a crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Camp Nou. The hosts are in excellent form in La Liga at the moment and will be confident heading into this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, will be looking to make a point and cause Barcelona problems in the first leg. Ever since Pochettino took over in the French capital, the Parisians have tightened up defensively and are looking like favorites once again for the Ligue 1 title.

Barcelona have hit a purple patch themselves under Ronald Koeman and with Lionel Messi looking in the mood again, they will be quietly confident of getting the better of a PSG side who will be without the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria.

Squads to choose from

Barcelona (BAR)

Neto, Marc Andre ter Stegen, I Pena, A Tenas Urena, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, S Ramos Mingo, Moussa-Wague, Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Pedri, De Jong, Dembele, Coutinho, Pjanic, Trincao, Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, M Fernandes, A Collado, I Moriba, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, K de la Fuente

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Sergio Rico, Keylor Navas, Y Saidani, A Letellier, M Randriamamy, D Franchi, Colin Dagba, M Bakker, T Kehrer, A Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Marquinhos, Florenzi, Pembele, Bernat, Di Maria, Sarabia, Paredes, Rafinha, Draxler, Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, M Kapo, Xavi Simmons, Bitumazala, Ruiz-Atil, Michut, Kylian Mbappe, Moise-Kean, Mauro Icardi, Fressange

Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona (BAR)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Match Details

Match: Barcelona (BAR) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), UEFA Champions League

Date: 17th February 2021 at 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona (BAR) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Fantasy Suggestions

Barcelona (BAR) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Dream11 Tips

With Barcelona playing at home and PSG missing Neymar and Angel Di Maria, the hosts can be backed to keep things tight at the back. The captaincy option is a no-brainer with Lionel Messi back in good form for the Catalan giants.

PSG's midfield is more workmanlike and might not get too many points in this game. Vice captaincy is a tougher option. The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, and Jordi Alba are all excellent VC options. However, Kylian Mbappe is capable of making a difference in any match and it is too big a risk to not give him the vice captaincy.

A second option can be to remove Griezmann, include Icardi and play Ousmane Dembele instead of Marco Verrati in midfield.

Also, if Gerard Pique is fit enough to start, he should be included in the lineup instead of Mingueza.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Keylor Navas; Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Marquinhos; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Marco Verratti ; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Captain: Lionel Messi, Vice-captain: Kylian Mbappe

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Keylor Navas; Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Marquinhos; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembele; Mauro Icardi, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Captain: Lionel Messi, Vice-captain: Kylian Mbappe