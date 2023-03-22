Barbados vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023

Cuba visit the Wildey Turf in Wildey for a 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League encounter against Barbados on Friday, looking to continue their winning run in the competition.

Following their opening game loss to Guadeloupe, the Lions of the Caribbean won their next three fixtures to now sit in first place in Group A, ahead of Guadeloupe on goal difference.

Since then, Pablo Elier Sánchez's side have played two friendlies, both against the Dominican Republic. They won the first game 4-2 but were held to a 1-1 draw in the next.

Barbados, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings without a single point in the bag, having lost all four of their games so far.

Not only have they failed in their bid for promotion to League A, but they have also missed out on a spot at the 2023 Gold Cup as their wait for a first appearance in the competition continued.

Barbados vs Cuba Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Barbados and Cuba have clashed eight times in history, with the Lions of the Caribbean winning four of those matches and losing just once.

Cuba have won their last two encounters with Barbados, including a 3-0 win in their first Nations League clash of the season.

Barbados are winless in their last 15 games in all competitions. Their last win was a 1-0 victory against Anguilla on 30 March 2021 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Barbados' last three games all ended in draws and all were against Grenada (1-1, 2-2 and 2-2).

Cuba are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.

Cuba have scored at least one goal in their last seven games.

Barbados have scored at least one goal in their last four games after failing to score in their previous five.

Barbados vs Cuba Prediction

Barbados are one of the weakest sides in the world, ranked 166th in the FIFA Rankings. Their four defeats in a row in the competition are a reflection of the same.

Lately, they have been scoring a few goals but they continue to struggle in defense.

Cuba are in much better form and have been on a roll too, scoring 13 goals in their last five games.

Barring a collapse, the visitors should prevail in this encounter.

Prediction: Barbados 0-2 Cuba

Barbados vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cuba

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

