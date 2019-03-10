×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga 18-19: Barca President issues warning on star's future

harshit raghav
CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.65K   //    10 Mar 2019, 02:28 IST

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken about the contract situation regarding Barcelona's star midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian international has been generating interest from various clubs like, Inter Milan, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United are some of the clubs being linked with the Croatian playmaker.

This season, Rakitic has made 39 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona and has scored five goals for the club, with his most recent coming against rivals Real Madridin the El Clásico. 

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverdeis believed to be a big fan of the Croatian and has asked the board to extend his contract. Some of the senior players like Lionel MessiLuis Suarezand Gerald Piquealso want the midfielder to stay at the club. Rakitic is also rumoured to prefer staying at the club rather than leaving in the summer, although, he has demanded a better contract with a good pay hike to consider staying.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Recently Bartomeu was quoted saying in an interview,

"He has a contract with the club until 2021 with an option for the following season. Lately, we have been very focused on talks with Jordi Alba, who is the best left back in the world but we will soon talk with Ivan about a new deal."

He also added, "We are also focused on the end of this season and preparing for the next one".

It will be interesting to see if Rakitic stays at the club or decides to move on for a new challenge, especially considering Frenkie De Jong will be joining the Catalan giants in the summer.

Will the increase in competition for midfield places mean Rakitic might decide to move to another club or will a good pay hike be enough to make him stay? The summer transfer window will come with all the answers to these questions.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Ivan Rakitić Lionel Messi La Liga Transfer News
harshit raghav
CONTRIBUTOR
Greatest La Liga XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid players who almost joined Barcelona
RELATED STORY
'Behind Messi, there is no one, not at Barça and not in any other place': Barcelona president talks Messi replacement
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign 3 Spanish players in the summer, Top transfer target says no to Barcelona and more: Barcelona Transfer News, 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
The 5 best attackers in the La Liga this season
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Ranking Every Dutchman To Play For Barcelona
RELATED STORY
La Liga president calls Lionel Messi the most important player in the history of the league
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain has scored more La Liga goals as a sub than anyone in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants 3 Real Madrid stars at Juventus, Lionel Messi wants Barcelona star sold and more La Liga news: 20 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us