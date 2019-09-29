Barca win, Madrid derby ends in stalemate | La Liga Saturday round up | Gameweek 7

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome back to La Liga round-up for Saturday. The weekend started early once again, with Villareal making the trip to El Madrigal Stadium to face Real Betis on Friday.

The Yellow Submarine took the lead in the 39th minute of the game through Karl Toko Ekambi, however, the Green-and-Whites equalized three minutes after the break, thanks to an Emerson goal. Santi Cazorla gave the visitors the lead from the spot on the 68th minute before Ekambi scored his second of the night on the 76th minute to make it 3-1 for Villareal. Gerard Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze added two more goals in injury time to make the final score 5-1.

Athletic Bilbao hosted Valencia at the San Mames Stadium for the first game on Saturday. The Oranges took the lead in the 27th minute through Denis Cheryshev. The home side threw the kitchen sink at Valencia, but the visitors held on for their lives to win the game 1-0.

Barcelona traveled to Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium to face Getafe in the second game on Saturday. Even though they were missing their skipper Lionel Messi, Barcelona had a comfortable day on the road. The Catalans took the lead through Luis Suarez’s goal in the 41st minute. 4 minutes after the break, new signing Junior Firpo doubled their lead, before tempers flared on the pitch. The Blaugrana did get themselves into trouble when Clement Lenglet picked up his second yellow, however, the home side failed to take advantage and the game ended 2-0.

Next, Granada and Leganes battled it out at the Los Carmenes Stadium. The hosts went ahead when Jose Antonio Rodriguez Diaz scored in the 28th minute. Leganes failed to muster a response and the game ended 1-0.

The biggest game on Saturday, though, was the Madrid Derby, as Real Madrid made the short trip to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to face City rivals Atletico Madrid. Sadly, the game failed to live up to expectations. Diego Simeone’s men struggled in the final third, racking up just the single shot on target in the entire game. Real Madrid had the better chances to score, but a defiant Jan Oblak in goal save the blushes for the Red and Whites as the game ended 0-0.