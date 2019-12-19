Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid: 3 Talking Points as El Clasico ends in a draw | LaLiga 2019-20

The final El Clasico of the decade ended in a stalemate, as Barcelona were forced to share the spoils with arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Nou Camp. It was a game that would have separated both teams in terms of points at the summit of the LaLiga table, but in the end, both teams held their ground, much like the league table suggests.

It was an exciting matchup, with Real Madrid dominating proceedings for much of the encounter, and defenders on both sides of the aisle coming to the rescue on more than a few occasions.

Although Zinedine Zidane got a very valuable point at the fortress that is the Camp Nou, he would perhaps be ruing the missed opportunity, as Los Blancos' attack really should have capitalised on their large spells of dominance, especially in the first half.

Gareth Bale possibly came closest to ending the stalemate in the 72nd minute, but his goal was disallowed for offside. In this article, we analyse a few talking points from the encounter.

3. Real Madrid felt at home in the Camp Nou

This was an encounter that was dominated before the kick of a ball by politics rather football, and the atmosphere around the Camp Nou was tense, as the players prepared to do battle in the holy grail of derbies. If the Real Madrid players felt nervous before the encounter, they certainly didn't show it, as they outplayed Lionel Messi and his cohorts from the first blast of the whistle.

Zinedine Zidane's men were in imperial form, chasing down every ball and connected the dots beautifully with crisp and eye-catching passes. The likes of Casemiro, Isco, and Federico Valverde brought their A-game, as they relentlessly pressed their opponents, forcing Camp Nou's stars into a series of errors.

Although Barca did punctuate the Madrid dominance with a series of sharp attacking manoeuvres through the encounter, it was an opportunity missed by Zidane's men, as more often than not, they weren't precise in the final third. Los Blancos had a total of 17 shots, in comparison to Barca's 9, but Madrid's lack of precision upfront was evidenced by their paltry 4 on target.

