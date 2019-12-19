Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid: 5 hits and flops as El Clasico ends in a goalless draw

Points were shared in a goalless El Clasico at the Camp Nou

It was not quite the showcase which fans were expecting as the latest edition of the El Clasico ended in a goalless draw at the Camp Nou. First placed Barcelona hosted bitter rivals and second-placed Real Madrid in one of football's most awaited clashes of the season, and nothing could separate the two teams at the end of the game.

The first half was an exciting affair despite the lack of goals as both teams got close with Real Madrid dominating the Catalan club more. The second half proved to be a more unsavoury performance from both sides as neither team could find the correct pass in the final third.

Both the teams had several chances in front of goal, but ultimately failed to convert anything. Zinedine Zidane will leave as the happier manager due to his team's grit in an away game, while Ernesto Valverde remains defeatless against Real Madrid on seven occasions now.

Here are the hits and flops from this game which saw both the teams share one point.

5. Hit - Casemiro

The defensive midfielder was on top form tonight

Casemiro's vital tackle in stoppage time to deny Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi a chance to get in front of goal summarised the midfielder's game - he operated in the spaces close by to the Barcelona attack and was largely successful in letting them get past him throughout the game.

The defensive midfielder had a game-high 5 successful tackles, alongside one interception and one clearance. Casemiro's importance in this Real Madrid team cannot be understated, as he helps break down opposition attacks before they even began and he was at the top of his game tonight. The Barcelona midfielders had a tough time against the Brazilian, and his vital tackles ensured that Madrid was not exposed to Barca's pace on the counter.

