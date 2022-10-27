Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bavarians player ratings as Europa League-bound Blaugrana suffer big defeat | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Bayern Munich made light work of Barcelona in a 3-0 humbling at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (October 26) in the UEFA Champions League.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard added insult to injury for the hosts, who had already dropped into the Europa League before kickoff. That's because Inter Milan's victory over Viktoria Plzen earlier in the day confirmed that Barcelona won't make it past the group stage for the second year running.

Mane opened the scoring for the visitors in the tenth minute with a fine finish before Choupo-Moting doubled Bayern Munich's advantage around the half-hour mark.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Bayern Munich have now won SIX STRAIGHT matches against Barcelona with a combined score of 22-4 Bayern Munich have now won SIX STRAIGHT matches against Barcelona with a combined score of 22-4 😳 https://t.co/EUNi3a3x9n

Barcelona rarely threatened the Bayern goal, failing to muster a single shot on target, Pavard put the final nail in their coffin with a third deep into stoppage time. That was Bayern's sixth straight win over Barcelona, outscoring them 22-4.

With the victory, Bayern Munich clinched Group C with a game to go whereas Xavi's side drop into the Europa League knockout round playoffs for the second consecutive campaign.

On that note, here's a look at the Bayern Munich player ratings:

Sven Ulreich - 6.5/10

Barcelona were so poor in attack that he didn't have to make a single save on the night and was rarely called into action. Ulreich had a clean sheet to boot too.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

The right-back showed excellent vision to jump into challenges and stop the Blaugrana in their tracks. Mazraoui made two interceptions and three tackles, and won five ground duels.

Dayot Upamecano - 6/10

Upamecano lacked composure, and his tackles looked cynical. He went early into the books for bringing down Pedri. Just minutes later, he brought down Sergio Busquets in another challenge but escaped a card. The Frenchman was the first to go off for the visitors.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

He seemed to have conceded a penalty for lunging Robert Lewandowski down inside the box on the cusp of half-time, but it was ruled out following a VAR check.

Otherwise, the Dutchman was reliable at the back and kept things clean. De Ligt made five clearances, blocked two shots and made three interceptions.

Alphonso Davies - 7/10

Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie made life difficult for Davies in the first half, but the Canadian eventually came out on top in their duels. Davies was more relaxed after the break.

Joshua Kimmich - 7.5/10

Kimmich ran things from the centre of the park, controlling the pace for Bayern and laying some excellent balls from over the top to get Bayern on the front foot.

Leon Goretzka - 5/10

Probably the only weak link for the Bavarians on the night, Goretzka was uncharacteristically sloppy in possession, and his tackles were mistimed. He was hooked off at the break.

Serge Gnabry - 9/10

The chief architect of Bayern's victory, Gnabry was at the heart of all three of their goals, bagging a hat-trick of assists.

B/R Football @brfootball Serge Gnabry cooked up a hat trick of assists against Barcelona 🧑‍ Serge Gnabry cooked up a hat trick of assists against Barcelona 🧑‍🍳 https://t.co/oDWKCqBejw

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

It was a quiet game for a man who has had an excellent campaign. Musiala had a great chance to score in the first half, but saw his effort blocked on the line.

Sadio Mane - 8/10

He got the Bayern bandwagon rolling with a quick counter before rounding things off for a fine finish beyond Ter Stegen. Mane now has four goal contributions in his last three Champions League games.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. Viktoria Plzen

vs. Viktoria Plzen

vs. Barcelona



Enjoying himself in Europe. Sadio Mane has now scored or assisted 4 goals in his last 3 Champions League games:vs. Viktoria Plzenvs. Viktoria Plzenvs. BarcelonaEnjoying himself in Europe. Sadio Mane has now scored or assisted 4 goals in his last 3 Champions League games:⚽🅰️ vs. Viktoria Plzen⚽ vs. Viktoria Plzen⚽ vs. BarcelonaEnjoying himself in Europe. 🔥 https://t.co/A7OhDsef1Y

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 7/10

The Cameroonian doubled Bayern Munich's advantage by rounding off Gnabry's lay-off in style, but other than that, he didn't have a good game.

Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes against Barcelona

Marcel Sabitzer (46' Goretzka) - 6.5/10

He covered excellently for the back four.

Benjamin Pavard - 7.5/10

The full-back added gloss to Bayern Munich's scoreline with a stoppage-time strike.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo Benjamin Pavard puts a exclamation point on Bayern's win over Barcelona. Benjamin Pavard puts a exclamation point on Bayern's win over Barcelona. 💫 https://t.co/WJexJxwhyE

Thomas Muller - 6.5/10

The Raumdeuter passed the ball around well, but there were no goals for him on the night.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

Gravenberch helped out defensively to make sure Barcelona weren't allowed a way back into the game.

