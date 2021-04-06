Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid: 5 talking points as Dembele scores last-gasp winner | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona grabbed a hard-fought 1-0 La Liga victory over a dogged Real Valladolid side at the Camp Nou on Monday.

With the win, Barcelona won their sixth league game on the bounce to move to within a point of leaders Atletico Madrid.

In a hard-fought affair, relegation-threatened Real Valladolid defended tooth and nail as a much-vaunted Barcelona attack was kept quiet for almost the entire game.

However, Ousmane Dembele struck a 90th-minute winner to give Barcelona a last-gasp win.

Dembele wins it for Barcelona in the 90th minute 🤯 pic.twitter.com/n9cY14cRTF — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 5, 2021

The result sees Barcelona move past Real Madrid into second place in the league table and maintain their unbeaten run in 2021. On that note, let's have a look at five talking points from the game.

#1 Barcelona fail to hit their stride after the international break

Barcelona went into the international break in emphatic form, extending their winning streak to five games with an emphatic 6-1 win over Real Sociedad.

However, Ronald Koeman’s men returned to the La Liga after the international break looking out of ideas against a struggling Real Valladolid side.

However, this win should stand them in good stead ahead of the much-anticipated El Classico next week.

#2 Real Valladolid put up defensive masterclass

Barcelona rejoice after a late winner against Valladolid.

Relegation-threatened Real Valladolid put on a defensive masterclass as they looked all set to force a share of the spoils at the Camp Nou before Dembele's late intervention.

The visitors remain 16th in the table, just three points above the drop zone.

In a keenly-fought affair, Barcelona struggled to conjure enough scoring opportunities against a resolute Valladolid defence.

Considering how the game panned out, a draw probably would have been the fairer result. Eventually, that was not to be, as the Blaugrana grabbed all three points and stay alive in the La Liga title race.

A reminder that Barcelona are still the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/BzFo1Worx4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2021

Real Valladolid can take heart from their Camp Nou performance and look to build on it to help avoid the drop.

