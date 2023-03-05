Barcelona 1-0 Valencia: Player Ratings as Raphinha's early goal wins the game for 10-man Barca | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, March 4 to go 10 points clear of Real Madrid at the summit.

Barca entered this game on the back of two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five games across competitions. After crashing out of the Europa League playoffs following a 4-3 aggregate loss against Manchester United, Xavi Hernandez's men bounced back with a 1-0 win against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

With multiple key players injured or suspended, Xavi named a competitive lineup with the personnel available.

Barcelona were dominant right from the first minute as they piled the pressure on Valencia's defense and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Their midfielders distributed the ball well, spraying it into gaps in wide areas. The hosts grabbed the lead with 15 minutes on the clock as Raphinha nodded in a lofted pass by Sergio Busquets to make it 1-0.

Valencia had the ball for just 35% of the first period and attempted six shots. However, they failed to hit the target even once in a poor offensive display. They failed to capitalize on an error by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, firing a shot over the crossbar. Los Che were hoping to change that in the second period as Barcelona carried a narrow one-goal lead heading into the break.

Barcelona made a decent start to the second period as they created several chances to score. They were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute as Ferran Torres stepped up to take it. However, he smashed it against the woodwork as Valencia were spared their blushes. Things got worse for the hosts though, as Ronald Araujo was sent off for a last-man foul.

The visitors made several changes as they looked to capitalize on their one-man advantage. Despite sustained pressure and one glorious chance in the dying embers, Valencia failed to break down a resolute Barcelona defense.

The hosts held on to secure an important victory. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6.5/10

Ter Stegen made an error in the first half after Torres' miscued backpass was difficult for him to control, resulting in the ball falling to a Valencia player. However, he was lucky Araujo made a block to preserve their lead. The German made a key save in the second period which made up for his previous error.

Jules Kounde - 6.5/10

Kounde had a decent game on defense, winning two duels and making four clearances and two interceptions. He also played two accurate long balls.

Ronald Araujo - 5.5/10

Araujo had a good first half as he played six accurate long balls and made one crucial block to prevent Valencia from scoring. However, he was forced to make a professional foul in the second half and was shown a straight red card.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

Christensen put in a solid defensive display for Barcelona. He won two of his three duels, making four clearances, two blocks and one interception. He also played five accurate long balls.

Alejandro Balde - 7/10

Balde was active on the left flank as he won nine of his 11 duels, making one clearance. He also played two key passes and two long balls and completed four dribbles.

Sergi Roberto - 7/10

Roberto put in a decent performance in midfield, winning seven of his 12 duels and making five tackles. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy.

Sergio Busquets - 7.5/10

Busquets started well and provided an assist for his team's opening goal in the first half. He won six duels, played one key pass and one long ball. He also made three clearances and two tackles.

Frenkie de Jong - 6/10

De Jong had a decent game as he passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including two long balls. He also attempted one shot on target and was subbed off at half-time.

Raphinha - 8.5/10

He headed Barcelona into a 1-0 lead after 15 minutes with a sharp header for his fifth goal of the season. It turned out to be the only goal of the game. He won six duels, played four key passes and made two tackles and one interception.

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Torres had another poor game as he put his 'keeper in trouble with a wayward backpass in the first half. He then fluffed his chances from the spot and smashed his penalty kick against the woodwork in the second half.

Ansu Fati - 6/10

Ansu Fati put in another disappointing performance as he missed a big chance to score, hitting the woodwork. He also won just one of his six duels and lost possession eight times.

Substitutes

Franck Kessie - 6.5/10

Kessie replaced de Jong at the break and put in a decent performance to help Barcelona secure the win.

Marcos Alonso - 6.5/10

Alonso came on midway through the second half and played well.

Eric Garcia & Angel Alarcon - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes