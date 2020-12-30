Barcelona 1-1 Eibar: Player ratings as Messi-less Blaugrana fail to win for the eighth time in the league this season | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona dropped points against Eibar at home for the first time in history after a frustrating 1-1 stalemate in the 2020-21 La Liga.

Kike Garcia put the visitors ahead just before the hour mark following a mistake from Ronald Araujo, but exactly ten minutes later, Ousmane Dembele equalised for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona pushed for a late winner, but the hosts, who were missing several first-team stars including Lionel Messi, were left to rue many missed chances. Martin Braithwaite wasted a penalty early on while Dembele, soon after his goal, squandered a glorious chance with the goal gaping.

It was Barcelona's fourth draw in the league this season and the eighth time they have failed to win to languish in sixth place in the standings and seven points off the top.

/on that note, here are the Barcelona player ratings:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Despite the visitors never really threatening directly, the German custodian missed a clean sheet, thanks to Araujo's horrendous mistake.

Oscar Mingueza - 6/10

One of the best players on the night, Oscar Mingueza kept Takashi Inui in check. Mingueza ended the game with five tackles, the most in the match, while also completing 91% of his passes.

Ronald Araujo - 6.5/10

Ronald Araujo was good overall, making decent passes and driving the ball out of tight positions, except for a moment of misjudgement that allowed the visitors to grab the lead.

4 - Barcelona have made more errors leading to goals than any other team in LaLiga this season (4), all four made by different players: Neto Murara, Marc-André ter Stegen, Clément Lenglet and Ronald Araujo. Nerves. pic.twitter.com/bEiURObrxj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 29, 2020

Clement Lenglet - 6/10

Clement Lenglet was out of position on a few occasions but produced a solid performance overall. The Frenchman won three defensive aerial duels and made five clearances in the game.

Sergino Dest - 6.5/10

Sergino Dest lasted only 45 minutes in the game; even though he offered little going forward, Dest was sound in defence.

Miralem Pjanic - 6/10

In only his third start for Barcelona, Miralem Pjanic was largely anonymous. His best moment in the game was a cracking effort he managed early on in the second half.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Frenkie de Jong struggled initially but found his footing soon after. He played a key role in helping Barcelona regain possession in midfield, with his stats speaking for themselves:

Frenkie de Jong vs Eibar (H):



90' Mins

99 touches

81/87 passes (83%)

5 long passes

3 Ground duals won

3 aerial duals won

1 clearance



That's his 5th good game in a row but people won't talk about it because we didn't win. Underrated. pic.twitter.com/AeCerVY4QX — hamza™ (@FrenkieAssist) December 29, 2020

Junior Firpo - 7/10

Junior Firpo was one of the few bright spots in the Barcelona attack. He created some good chances, laid three key passes and even assisted Dembele with a nice cut-back.

Antoine Griezmann - 6/10

It was another poor outing for the beleaguered Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, who struggled to find the back of the net yet again.

Pedri - 8/10

It was a Man-of-the-Match performance from 18-year old Pedri, who was the cog that kept Barcelona ticking in attack. Pedri laid three key passes, completed 90% of his passes and could've had an assist too had Dembele not wasted a glorious chance.

Martin Braithwaite - 5/10

It was a frustrating night for the Danish striker Martin Braithwaite, who blazed his penalty terribly wide of the post.

He then saw a goal ruled out for offside before watching the ball bounce off him in the second half with the goal gaping.

Griezmann vs. Betis: ❌

Braithwaite vs. Eibar: ❌



Barcelona have missed their last two La Liga penalties without Messi on the pitch 🙃 pic.twitter.com/l5njSqCDpM — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 29, 2020

Ratings of Barcelona Substitutes

Ousmane Dembele - 7/10

Ousmane Dembele came off the bench at half time and repaid Koeman's faith with a point-salvaging goal. However, the Frenchman missed a great chance to win the game, as he skied his effort into the stands with only the Eibar goalkeeper to beat.

Philippe Coutinho - 6/10

Philippe Coutinho missed a great chance during the final ten minutes and seemed to lack strength on the ball too, as he got dispossessed in key areas a few too many times.

Francisco Trincao - 7/10

Francisco Trincao tracked back to make a key block in the dying moments of the game before watching his effort whiz just inches wide of the Eibar post at the other end.

Riqui Puig - N/A

One truly has to feel for Riqui Puig. Even in a game where Ronald Koeman fielded a considerably weakened lineup, the Barcelona manager opted to bring the promising youngster only in the final few seconds to see off the game.