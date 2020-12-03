Martin Braithwaite is Barcelona’s unsung hero in the UEFA Champions League

In the last 10 months, very few players at Barcelona have seen their stock rise like Martin Braithwaite. The Dane arrived at the Camp Nou last winter as a back-up striker. However, he has assumed a more prominent role in the team following the departure of Luis Suarez in the summer.

Ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League game against Ferencvaros on Wednesday, Ronald Koeman announced that Lionel Messi would be rested for the fixture. The Dutchman also announced that the man to fill the Argentinian’s shoes in the starting line-up would be Braithwaite.

“We’ve tried to see in the matches who are the best attackers to put on the pitch. It’s an important position. For the work that Martin is doing, he deserves to play,” Koeman said.

“There are matches in the La Liga where we need a No. 9 more than in other matches. We look at the opposition and the players we have available. He’s working well and he deserves to play," Koeman added.

Barça since Martin Braithwaite came into the side last week:



📝 3 games

⏰ 210 minutes

🇩🇰 4 goals for Braithwaite

🅰 1 assist

🥅 1 penalty won

⚽️ 11 goals for Barca

⛔️ 0 conceded

📈 Avg. a goal every 19.1 minutes



👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/r6zhRRb1dj — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 3, 2020

Named in Barcelona’s starting line-up, Braithwaite repaid his manager's faith in him and even scored as the club recorded a 3-0 win against Ferencvaros. The 29-year-old was assured in possession and gave the Catalans a focal point in attack.

For a player who was ridiculed after inheriting Suarez’s number nine shirt, following the Uruguayan’s move to Atletico Madrid, Braithwaite is gradually proving himself to be Barcelona’s unsung hero.

Despite his limited game time, the Dane has now scored three goals in his last four games for the Blaugrana, two of which were in the Champions League. He scored in the game against Juventus and also netted in the game against Ferencvaros.

There was a moment during Wednesday’s game where Braithwaite showed his class. After winning a penalty in the second half, he willingly allowed teammate Ousmane Dembele to take the spot kick.

Martin Braithwaite had the fewest touches amongst any outfield Barcelona player in the first half against Ferencvaros.



He did however score and win a penalty. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ay92PXr6jH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2020

Braithwaite spoke about scoring in the match and his decision to allow Dembele to take the penalty.

“Sometimes the goals flow, and sometimes, they don’t want to go in. I’ve played in the last four games and that’s so vital to me," Braithwaite commented.

“When Dembélé told me he was very keen to take the penalty, I was happy to let him,” Braithwaite told UEFA.com after his kind gesture.

Braithwaite made his debut for Barcelona in February and he has come a long way since then. Despite the pressures at the Camp Nou, he has handled himself well and the Blaugrana’s unsung hero is proving himself worthy of a place in the team.