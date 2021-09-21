Barcelona 1-1 Granada: 5 Talking Points as Araujo spares Ronald Koeman's blushes with late equaliser

The whistles in Barcelona were deafening, and understandably so. The Blaugrana's make-or-break week in La Liga got off to a catastrophic start as Barcelona dropped points against Granada in front of a displeased home crowd at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans enjoyed a massive share of possession but largely failed to make it count as Granada took the lead with less than two minutes on the clock. Barcelona were run ragged by the Andalusian press and were unable to create concrete chances in the first half.

B/R Football @brfootball ▪️ Thrashed in the UCL last week

The second half brought about an astonishing change in approach from Ronald Koeman, with Luuk de Jong replacing Sergi Roberto. Barcelona resorted to a barrage of crosses in the final half-hour of the match and eventually came away with a solitary point.

The Catalans did manage to salvage the bare minimum from a game that was theirs for the taking, but Ronald Koeman will now have much to answer for. Tonight's performance will play a pivotal role in the context of Barcelona's immediate future, and the team's shockingly uncharacteristic display has evidently opened up a world of debate and discussion.

#5 Barcelona need a complete overhaul

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Flatness - not a word you would usually associate with Barcelona's historically effervescent style of play. In recent months, however, the Blaugrana have conspired to shoot themselves in the foot and have become decidedly uninspiring in the final third.

For the first 45 minutes of the game, Granada had the better chances, despite Barcelona bossing the ball in the middle of the pitch. Barcelona were able to get the ball into wide areas easily enough but seemed to run out of ideas mere seconds after they found themselves in promising positions.

Squawka Football @Squawka Barcelona attempted FIFTY-FOUR crosses vs. Granada, their most in a LaLiga game since attempting 55 against Málaga in November 2016.



As far as red flags are concerned, this particular problem could cripple Barcelona. The Catalans have always had issues with their defence but their attacking output has been a consistent feature of their success. Barcelona did manage to improve their chance creation as the game progressed, but they can ill afford to make slow starts against La Liga's feisty opponents.

#4 Granada make the Camp Nou their hunting ground

Granada held their ground against Barcelona

Granada made history at the Camp Nou earlier this year when they secured a famous victory at the Catalan stadium for the first time in an astonishing 89 years. Barcelona were poised to move to the top of the La Liga standings on the day but were left reeling by a stunning Granada comeback.

The Andalusians were at it again tonight. In less than two minutes, Barcelona were pegged back by a set-piece and took over an hour to mount a recovery. Granada outperformed Barcelona with their tenacity in the first half and came away with a deserved point.

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus Barcelona have dropped points in consecutive LaLiga meetings vs. Granada for the first time in club history 👀 Barcelona have dropped points in consecutive LaLiga meetings vs. Granada for the first time in club history 👀 https://t.co/3MWzyFx9on

In the four months that followed their victory at the Camp Nou, Granada have failed to win a single league game. The away side has conceded six goals in its last two games but seemed fairly comfortable against Barcelona's attacking endeavours.

Granada are now unbeaten in their last two visits to the Camp Nou and may well have turned one of Spain's most daunting stadiums into a footballing fortress of their own.

