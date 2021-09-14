"He spoke too much" - Ronald Koeman on Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Ronald Koeman has spoken to media outlets in the Netherlands and sent a message to Barcelona president Joan Laporta. The news comes following reports that have emerged about the conditions the Dutchman must meet if he is to get a new deal at the Camp Nou. With just one year left on Koeman’s current contract with Barcelona, Koeman’s future at Barcelona seems unclear.

Koeman told NOS:

“My relationship with Laporta has improved, but last week something happened that I don't think is right. He was suggesting that the coach doesn't have all the power. He spoke too much and was not wise on two occasions. This can be done in private. I like it when a president is engaged and asks questions, it just shouldn't happen in the press. That was the problem.”

🎙️[AD] | Ronald Koeman: "Laporta? Two weeks ago we had a conversation about a new contract. Nothing was leaked, until he had a session with journalists on Tuesday. In the end he suddenly started talking about the contract." pic.twitter.com/oSQEpiAPPb — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 10, 2021

However, during the same interview, Koeman recognized that he has the support of the club. Koeman went on to say:

“Starting with the president, I have the feeling that everyone was completely behind me. [Also] the players, the rest of the staff and the other members of the board.”

Koeman wants to continue at Barcelona post his current contract which runs until June 2022

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Koeman acknowledged that he wants to continue at Barcelona beyond June 2022, and plans on working with the club for a long time. He put his point across with a comment which may ruffle a few feathers. Koeman said:

“I'm open to staying, I'm having a good time. Thanks to me, this club has a future.”

The Dutch coach understands Barcelona’s current financial situation and believes they will not be able to compete with Europe’s biggest teams for another couple of years. Koeman thinks that Barcelona should accept that they can’t do things which they should be doing and that irrespective of Barcelona’s financial condition it will always be a good sporting club.

🗣 | Koeman: “Laporta has not been wise in 2 moments, but he corrected himself again. We are now in contact about a new contract. Thanks to me, this club has a future.” [@NOS] pic.twitter.com/WTAP36I3Rr — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) September 12, 2021

Koeman went on to say:

Also Read

“There are at least two years to go before we can fight again with teams like Manchester City and Chelsea. We have to accept that we can't do things we should be doing. Sporting-wise, this club will always be good. The question is: can we get back to the level to win the Champions League and be the best team in Spain for several years in a row? That's not the case at the moment.”

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Diptanil Roy