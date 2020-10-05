Barcelona 1-1 Sevilla: 5 hits and flops as the points are shared at the Camp Nou | LaLiga 2020-21

Barcelona and Sevilla locked horns at Camp Nou on Sunday, as both teams looked to make it three wins from three in their 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Barcelona had it easy against Villarreal, as they registered a dominant 4-0 victory. Last time out they beat Celta Vigo 3-0, but this match against Sevilla was surely their toughest test.

Barca conceded for the first time this season when Jules Kounde challenged for the ball and it dropped for Luuk De Jong. The striker slammed the ball into the goal and Sevilla were ahead just eight minutes into the game.

It didn't take long for Barcelona to equalize, as two minutes later Phillippe Coutinho made it 1-1. It was an easy finish for the Brazilian and started with Messi's amazing lofted pass. Both teams had a few chances, but the match ended 1-1 and the points were shared.

#5 Barcelona HIT: Philippe Coutinho

Phillipe Coutinho is enjoying the return

It is safe to say that Phillipe Coutinho is enjoying his second spell at Barcelona. The Brazilian added yet another goal to his name after he equalized just two minutes after Sevilla scored.

Coutinho was threatening every time he had the ball and looked to create lots of chances up the field. He was subbed off on the hour-mark, but both the manager and Coutinho himself will be happy with the performance.

Koeman has been named the main influence in Coutinho's renaissance, as the new manager expects big things from the Brazilian this season.

#4 Barcelona FLOP: Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann needs to up his game

This move has been tough for Griezmann and he still hasn't proven his worth in Barcelona colors. The Frenchman, again, looked uncomfortable playing on the right-wing and wasn't a threat throughout the game.

Griezmann was full of running like always, but in a game like this much more was expected from an international star like him. The 29-year old was subbed off near the hour mark, replaced by the promising Francisco Trincao.