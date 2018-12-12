×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham: 5 Hits and Flops 

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    12 Dec 2018, 13:50 IST

Lucas wheels away to celebrate his important equaliser, sealing Spurs' passage into the last-16
Lucas wheels away to celebrate his important equaliser, sealing Spurs' passage into the last-16

Tottenham qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds as group runners-up during an action-packed affair at the Nou Camp, where their 1-1 draw with Barcelona proved enough to progress as Inter Milan failed to beat PSV in the group's other fixture. 

Tuesday's hosts rested a number of key players with their place in the last-16 already confirmed as group winners prior to kick-off. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi were all on the substitutes' bench as Ernesto Valverde rung the changes from their 4-0 derby win at Espanyol on Saturday. 

Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock after seven minutes, capitalising on a Kyle Walker-Peters error to slot home with aplomb. Despite creating chances aplenty, Tottenham only found their equaliser with five minutes left to play through substitute Lucas Moura - who previously had a header saved from point-blank range. 

Heung Min-Son, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane all had promising chances to score, squandered. But it was Kane's delivery which fell into the Brazilian's path - after spurning his previous chance, he couldn't miss again.

Tottenham players celebrate after Inter's draw against PSV seals their passage into the knockout rounds
Tottenham players celebrate after Inter's draw against PSV seals their passage into the knockout rounds

Without further ado, here's an extended look at the five best and worst performers from a memorable night in Barcelona:

#5 Flop - Munir El-Haddadi

Munir was replaced on the hour mark after an unconvincing display in attack
Munir was replaced on the hour mark after an unconvincing display in attack

Regularly cut a frustrated figure in attack alone, although Valverde utilised him as part of a three-pronged attack alongside Philippe Coutinho and Dembélé. 

He rarely got on the ball, evidenced by a game-low 19 touches - and it seemed his teammates were more confident in driving forward alone with the ball than actually passing to him. 

Advertisement

Perhaps because he was up against the imposing Alderweireld-Vertonghen pairing in defence, they were unconvinced he'd be able to do enough to beat them in one-on-one duels? 

Although he still created two key passes, he was caught offside on three separate occasions - another unwanted game-high - and dispossessed twice. Frustrating to see from a highly-rated forward whose stock has somewhat fallen in recent seasons. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Harry Kane Ousmane Dembele Football Top 5/Top 10
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Sports writer and editor - European and youth football analyst. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Barcelona v Tottenham, Preview...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham Hotspurs: 3 Reasons for the...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur: 3 reasons why Spurs could...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 FC Barcelona: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Tottenham v Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham: A True Test Of Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19, Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona:...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
FT GAL POR
2 - 3
 Galatasaray vs Porto
FT SCH LOK
1 - 0
 Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT CLU ATL
0 - 0
 Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
FT MON BOR
0 - 2
 Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
FT BAR TOT
1 - 1
 Barcelona vs Tottenham
FT INT PSV
1 - 1
 Internazionale vs PSV
FT LIV NAP
1 - 0
 Liverpool vs Napoli
FT CRV PSG
1 - 4
 Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
Today REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
Today VIK ROM 11:25 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
Tomorrow SHA OLY 01:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
Tomorrow VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
Tomorrow BEN AEK 01:30 AM Benfica vs AEK Athens
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us