Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham: 5 Hits and Flops
Tottenham qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds as group runners-up during an action-packed affair at the Nou Camp, where their 1-1 draw with Barcelona proved enough to progress as Inter Milan failed to beat PSV in the group's other fixture.
Tuesday's hosts rested a number of key players with their place in the last-16 already confirmed as group winners prior to kick-off. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi were all on the substitutes' bench as Ernesto Valverde rung the changes from their 4-0 derby win at Espanyol on Saturday.
Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock after seven minutes, capitalising on a Kyle Walker-Peters error to slot home with aplomb. Despite creating chances aplenty, Tottenham only found their equaliser with five minutes left to play through substitute Lucas Moura - who previously had a header saved from point-blank range.
Heung Min-Son, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane all had promising chances to score, squandered. But it was Kane's delivery which fell into the Brazilian's path - after spurning his previous chance, he couldn't miss again.
Without further ado, here's an extended look at the five best and worst performers from a memorable night in Barcelona:
#5 Flop - Munir El-Haddadi
Regularly cut a frustrated figure in attack alone, although Valverde utilised him as part of a three-pronged attack alongside Philippe Coutinho and Dembélé.
He rarely got on the ball, evidenced by a game-low 19 touches - and it seemed his teammates were more confident in driving forward alone with the ball than actually passing to him.
Perhaps because he was up against the imposing Alderweireld-Vertonghen pairing in defence, they were unconvinced he'd be able to do enough to beat them in one-on-one duels?
Although he still created two key passes, he was caught offside on three separate occasions - another unwanted game-high - and dispossessed twice. Frustrating to see from a highly-rated forward whose stock has somewhat fallen in recent seasons.