Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham: 5 Hits and Flops

Lucas wheels away to celebrate his important equaliser, sealing Spurs' passage into the last-16

Tottenham qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds as group runners-up during an action-packed affair at the Nou Camp, where their 1-1 draw with Barcelona proved enough to progress as Inter Milan failed to beat PSV in the group's other fixture.

Tuesday's hosts rested a number of key players with their place in the last-16 already confirmed as group winners prior to kick-off. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi were all on the substitutes' bench as Ernesto Valverde rung the changes from their 4-0 derby win at Espanyol on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock after seven minutes, capitalising on a Kyle Walker-Peters error to slot home with aplomb. Despite creating chances aplenty, Tottenham only found their equaliser with five minutes left to play through substitute Lucas Moura - who previously had a header saved from point-blank range.

Heung Min-Son, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane all had promising chances to score, squandered. But it was Kane's delivery which fell into the Brazilian's path - after spurning his previous chance, he couldn't miss again.

Tottenham players celebrate after Inter's draw against PSV seals their passage into the knockout rounds

Without further ado, here's an extended look at the five best and worst performers from a memorable night in Barcelona:

#5 Flop - Munir El-Haddadi

Munir was replaced on the hour mark after an unconvincing display in attack

Regularly cut a frustrated figure in attack alone, although Valverde utilised him as part of a three-pronged attack alongside Philippe Coutinho and Dembélé.

He rarely got on the ball, evidenced by a game-low 19 touches - and it seemed his teammates were more confident in driving forward alone with the ball than actually passing to him.

Perhaps because he was up against the imposing Alderweireld-Vertonghen pairing in defence, they were unconvinced he'd be able to do enough to beat them in one-on-one duels?

Although he still created two key passes, he was caught offside on three separate occasions - another unwanted game-high - and dispossessed twice. Frustrating to see from a highly-rated forward whose stock has somewhat fallen in recent seasons.

