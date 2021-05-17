Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo: Blaugrana player ratings as Santi Mina ends Catalans' title hopes | La Liga 2020-21 

Goals in either half from Santi Mina gave Celta Vigo a shock 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona came into the game knowing they had a very slim chance of winning La Liga but needed to win here while hoping other sides would do them favors against the top two.

Celta Vigo struggled to get going in the early periods of the game and were pressed into their half, with the hosts asking all the questions in the opening 20 minutes.

Lionel Messi and Griezmann went close for Barcelona, while Ousmane Dembele was lively down the flanks.

The Catalans deservedly went ahead when Sergio Busquets' pin-point delivery into the box allowed us the rare treat of seeing Messi score with a deft header.

Barcelona continued to ask all the questions, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen largely a spectator in the game.

However, Celta Vigo have an abundance of quality players in attack that can harm any opposition and this was evident when they scored with their first and only shot of the first half.

Iago Aspas charged down the left flank and teed up Santi Mina. The former Valencia man drew the visitors level with a precise shot from the edge of the box.

Ronald Koeman made a change at halftime, with Riqui Puig coming on for Pedri and the La Masia graduate brought an instant spark to the hosts' play.

Barcelona, however, struggled to create chances and their best opportunities came from set-pieces. Ronald Araujo should have scored when Gerard Pique sent a knockdown into his path but the 22-year-old headed over from six yards.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute when Clement Lenglet received two quickfire bookings and this gave Celta Vigo the edge to control the final minutes of the game.

They went close through Augusto Solari before going ahead when Santi Mina finished a rebound off the post from close range.

The goal was the 25-year-old's 12th of the season and gave Celta Vigo hope in their quest for European qualification, while the defeat ended Barcelona's slim title hopes.

Here is a rundown of how every Blaugrana player fared in the game.

Barcelona player ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

The Barcelona goalkeeper was rarely called into action in a first half that was thoroughly dominated by the hosts. He produced a couple of routine saves but could do nothing about either goal.

Jordi Alba - 6/10

Jordi Alba pushed attacks throughout the game and created a number of notable chances that his teammates failed to convert.

Clement Lenglet - 3/10

Lenglet was one of several Barcelona defenders who failed to perform at the levels expected. He was, however, the worst of the lot, with his needless sending off making his side's job much harder.

Gerard Pique - 5/10

The experienced defender was culpable for Celta Vigo's opening goal. He afforded Santi Mina too much space on the edge of the area and then turned his back as the former Valencia man attempted to shoot.

Ronald Araujo - 5/10

He did not cover himself in glory in defense and also missed a glit-edged chance at the other end.

Pedri - 5/10

Pedri had a quiet game in midfield and was ineffective going forward. His sub-par display saw him subbed off at half-time for Ronald Araujo.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

Sergio Busquets helped Barcelona control proceedings in the early periods of the game with his assured display in midfield. He also produced an excellent cross to help the hosts open the scoring.

Ilaix Moriba - 6/10

The teenager was assured at the base of midfield and created some chances on the few occasions he ventured forward. His shooting, however, left a lot to be desired.

Ousmane Dembele - 5/10

Dembele was full of energy and running down Barcelona's right flank. His final ball was, however, off-color and he did not make too much impact before his replacement in the 70th minute.

Antoine Griezmann - 5/10

Antoine Griezmann was on the periphery for most of the game as a determined Celta defense kept him at bay. The France international was substituted in the 70th minute, despite Barcelona needing goals.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

Messi was perhaps the only Barcelona player to emerge from the game with any credit. His deft header opened the scoring for the hosts and he tried in vain to get his side ahead for most of the second half.

Substitutes

Riqui Puig - 6/10

Riqui Puig was full of energy in the 45 minutes he spent on the field and brought some much-needed urgency to Barcelona's play. The 21-year-old should be playing more often.

Sergino Dest - 5.5/10

Dest came on for Pique in the 64th minute but did not offer too much down the right flank in attack.

Martin Braithwaite - 5/10

Braithwaite replaced Griezmann in the 70th minute and missed a good chance two minutes from time, moments before Celta Vigo scored the winning goal.

Trincao - 5.5/10

The 21-year-old has been off Barcelona's radar in recent months but did not do too much in the 20 minutes he spent on the field.

Miralem Pjanic - 5/10

Pjanic was brought on to help Barcelona regain control of the game but the hosts fell behind shortly after.