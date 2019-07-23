Barcelona 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Chelsea players who impressed the most

Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

Although the Frank Lampard era hasn't gotten off to the best of starts, the Blues put their preparations for the forthcoming season back on track with a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Barcelona.

The Europa League winners came up short against Kawasaki Frontale last time out, losing by a solitary goal, but they put up a spirited performance against the Catalan giants, winning 2-1 in Japan.

Ivan Rakitic's late wonder-goal proved to be a consolation as goals from Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley either side of half-time sealed the win for the London side.

Pre-season friendlies are often used to evaluate the performances of fringe players in the squad and some of the Chelsea youngsters gave a good account of themselves against top-quality opposition.

That said, let's look at 5 players from the Blues who put in strong performances as Chelsea registered a rather surprising win over Barcelona.

#1 - Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic was arguably Chelsea's best player on the pitch

The Croatian midfielder signed for a fee of £40 million this summer and enhanced his reputation with an assured performance at the center of the park.

The 25-year-old started in a double-pivot alongside Jorginho in a 4-2-3-1 and proved to be a calming influence in midfield as the Blues ran out 2-0 winners.

Kovacic's first season at the club did not set the world alight and although it's not logical to judge players based on pre-season, the Croatian did not do his reputation any harm and staked his claim for a spot in the season opener against Manchester United.

The former Real Madrid man combines doggedness with elegance in midfield and his versatility allows Lampard to use multiple formations with incredible efficiency.

The three-time European Champion was one of the best players on the pitch for the Blues and he was subbed off to a standing ovation with 70 minutes on the clock.

