Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Real Madrid go top of the league with narrow win 

Real Madrid returned to the La Liga summit after a 2-1 win over Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season. David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored against the Blaugrana, for whom Sergio Aguero netted a late consolation.

Barcelona started the game in promising fashion, showing great intensity to control the midfield battle. In fact, Ronald Koeman's side should have found themselves in front near the half-hour mark. But Sergino Dest blazed a golden chance over the bar from close range.

The home side were made to rue that miss, as Real Madrid soon broke the deadlock, thanks to a sensational David Alaba strike in the 32nd minute. The two sides proved well-matched after the break, with both seeing periods of dominance and missed opportunities.

However, Real Madrid defended their lead well in the second half before Lucas Vazquez scored from a quick counter-attack late into injury time. Although Sergio Aguero scored his first goal for Barcelona, his effort was nothing more than a consolation.

On that note, here's a look at the player ratings from the game:

Barcelona player ratings against Real Madrid:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

Ter Stegen was called upon a few times, and he made some decent saves However, he couldn't have done much to keep out either of the two goals Real Madrid scored on the night.

Oscar Mingueza - 6/10

Mingueza started the game in promising fashion, but faded as the game progressed. He struggled to provide the much-needed spark down Barcelona's right flank. However, he dealt well with Vinicius Junior's threat, keeping the Brazilian at bay for most of the game.

Gerrard Pique - 6.5/10

Pique enjoyed a calm and composed showing at the heart of Barcelona's defense. The Spaniard was a vocal presence in the Blaugrana backline throughout the 90 minutes. Although he had a strong showing for much of the afternoon, the defender was nowhere to be seen for either of the goals Barcelona conceded.

Eric Garcia - 6/10

Eric Garcia made a solid start to the game, making some brilliant tackles and interceptions. However, a lapse in concentration proved to be his undoing once again. The Spaniard could have easily stopped Real Madrid's second had he been in a better position.

Jordi Alba - 6/10

Alba covered a lot of ground down the left flank. He handled his defensive duties well, and also joined the attack at times. The Spaniard knitted together a few good passes with his teammates. As has often been the case with him lately, Alba struggled to find accurate crosses the whole afternoon.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

While the rest of his midfield partners were abysmal, to say the least, Busquets kept his composure and showcased great positional awareness to break Real Madrid's plays. He did well to keep the play ticking with his precise passing as well. Busquets registered seven ball recoveries throughout the game.

Frenkie de Jong - 5/10

Arguably one of the most underwhelming players on the pitch, De Jong started the game slowly. He failed to make an impact for much of the game. He was sloppy with his decision-making, and struggled to keep up with the pace of the game in general.

Gavi - 6.5/10

Gavi started his first El Clasico at just 17 years and 80 days old, becoming the youngest player to feature in the fixture in the 21st century. The midfielder showed great intensity and drive right from the start. His runs behind the Real Madrid defence and willingness to receive the ball in between the lines was a welcome sight.

Sergino Dest - 6/10

Although he was guilty of missing a glorious first-half chance, Dest assisted Barcelona's only goal of the game, and looked a potent threat. Barcelona's attack lost its spark when Dest was shifted to right-back in the second half.

Ansu Fati - 6.5/10

Fati's deployment as a striker certainly reduced his impact on the game, as the youngster looked to be struggling for much of the first half. He looked way more threatening after the break, but there was nothing to write home about his performance.

Memphis Depay - 7/10

Depay was one of the few bright spots in a lacklustre outing for Barcelona's attack. He showcased his inventiveness and creative spark to the fullest, especially in the second half when he was moved back to his familiar central role. He registered a whopping five key passes, showing his creative involvement in the game.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes against Real Madrid

Phillipe Coutinho - 6/10

Coutinho took up the role left vacant by Sergino Dest in Barcelona's attack. He took positions in the half-spaces, and added significant spark to his side's attack after coming on after the half-time break.

Sergio Aguero - 7.5/10

Aguero did what he does best - finding the back of the net. The striker, who made his Clasico debut, looked lively throughout, but his late goal proved nothing more than a consolation.

Sergi Roberto - 5/10

Roberto came on as a 77th-minute substitute for De Jong. He strung together a few good passes, but didn't make any sort of impact on the outcome of the game.

Luuk de Jong - N/A

The striker came on in the 85th minute against Real Madrid, but didn't have enough time to make any impact on the game.

