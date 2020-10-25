Real Madrid claimed the bragging rights in the El Clasico once again after beating Barcelona 3-1 at the Camp Nou. It meant that the capital club won consecutive league games against the Blaugrana for the first time since 2008.

Luka Modric came off the bench to score a wonderful goal in the 90th minute to seal the tie and condemn the Catalans to a second consecutive league defeat. Federico Valverde and Sergio Ramos were also on target for the visitors, who were on the front foot for most of the match.

Ansu Fati became the youngest-ever scorer in the fixture, but his record-breaking goal fell through the cracks as Barcelona failed to build on it.

🗣️💬 Zidane: "After the criticism we received , we had to stay calm and united. Play when we had to play, and play the way we did today."#HalaMadrid | #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/0bxrdyrQS2 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 24, 2020

The win propels the Whites back to the top of the league table with 13 points from six games while Barcelona drop down to 12th. On that note, let us have a look at the three hits and flops in the game:

HIT: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric scored a fine goal to seal all three points for Real Madrid.

He may have been on the field for just over 20 minutes or so, but that was enough for Luka Modric to work his magic. The Croatian wizard scored in the final minute of normal time to put the contest to bed, but it was the quality of his goal that will live long in the memory.

Barcelona were caught out at the back once again as Modric received possession of the ball. Following some neat footwork to bamboozle Neto, he lashed an unstoppable effort into the net off the outside of his boot.

Who was the best number 10 on the football pitch today? Luka Modric.pic.twitter.com/ogDAgtM7sh — Jerry (@CristianoStyle7) October 24, 2020

The composure in that moment and the sheer audacity of the strike encapsulated the 35-year midfield maestro, who continues to be such an influential figure for Real Madrid despite his ripe old age.

FLOP: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi was well below his lofty standards against Real Madrid.

It's not often one sees Lionel Messi being labelled a 'flop' in a game, but the Barcelona skipper had an uncharacteristically quiet outing in the first El Clasico of the season, thereby extending his goalless run against Real Madrid to six games now.

Apart from his wonderful over-the-top cross for Jordi Alba in the lead up to Fati's goal, the Argentine ace couldn't really influence the proceedings against Real Madrid. He tried his luck from set-pieces and delivered several corner kicks and free kicks, but to no avail.

Lionel Messi has not scored in his last SIX matches against Real Madrid ❌



His #ElClasico goal drought continues 😩 pic.twitter.com/T2jOlObGD8 — Goal (@goal) October 24, 2020

It's not to say that Lionel Messi didn't put in the work. He did - he dropped deep to try and win the ball, connected with Philippe Countinho and Jordi Alba and completed 88% of his passes - but there was nothing spectacular about his game.

As a matter of fact, Messi was dispossessed six times in the game - more than that of any other player. His blank expression in the aftermath of Modric's goal perfectly summed up his evening.