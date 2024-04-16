Barcelona 1-4 PSG (4-6 agg.): Parisians' Player Ratings as Mbappe and Dembele score to complete the comeback | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 4-1 win over Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on April 16. The result sees them go through to the semi-finals 6-4 on aggregate.

The Parisians entered this contest on the back of a decent run of form. They had lost just once in their six games across competitions prior to this, with that defeat coming in the first leg. Apart from that, PSG won four and drew one game as they were hoping for a positive result.

Manager Luis Enrique made three changes to the side that lost at home against Barcelona in the first leg. Achraf Hakimi returned after serving his suspension to replace Lucas Beraldo, while Kang-in Lee and Marco Asensio made way for Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola.

PSG were quick out of the blocks in the first period and dominated possession early in the contest. However, they were struck on a quick Barcelona break as Lamine Yamal showed lovely presence of mind on the right flank. The teenager then played the ball across to Raphinha as he tucked it in at the near post to make it 1-0 after 12 minutes.

Things were not all going swimmingly for Barcelona, though. Just 17 minutes after going up, Ronald Araujo was sent off for a last-man professional foul on Bradley Barcola. This allowed PSG to attack more and they grabbed their equalizer in the 40th minute as former Barca man Ousmane Dembele scored with a thumping effort.

The two teams were level at 1-1 at the break, with the tie 4-3 on aggregate in Barcelona's favor.

PSG made a great start to the second half as well, and were somewhat helped by a lack of effort from Barcelona. Achraf Hakimi assited Vitinha's drilled equalizer from range as the Parisians' belief was restored with the tie now 4-4 on aggregate. Just seven minutes later, the visitors were awarded a penalty which Kylian Mbappe converted with ease to make it 3-1 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate.

Both managers made multiple changes but Barcelona were visibly losing grip on the contest being down to ten men. PSG put the seal on the game in the 89th minute as Mbappe grabbed his brace. Marco Asensio's shot led to a series of ricochets in the box before the ball fell kindly to the Frenchman, who scored with a simple finish to make it 4-1.

Luis Enrique and PSG will be delighted with their progression and Xavi and Barcelona will be left to lick their wounds after being eliminated. Having said that, let's take a look at the Parisians' player ratings from this match.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

Donnarumma had a decent game in goal with two saves, but was booked for time-wasting.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Hakimi played well as he won five duels and played four key passes, including an assist for his team's second goal.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos had a decent game at the back but was booked for a foul shortly after the hour-mark.

Lucas Hernandez - 6.5/10

Hernandez had a decent outing and won six duels, making three tackles as well. He also played two long balls.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Mendes played well on the left flank and won three duels, played three long balls and one key pass.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10

Zaire-Emery had a good game for PSG and passed the ball with 93% accuracy. He also won five duels and played one long ball.

Vitinha - 8/10

Apart from his stunning goal, Vitinha had a solid game in midfield. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including three long balls and two key passes. He also won four duels.

Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 81% accuracy. He also won four duels and made two tackles but was booked for a foul late in the first half.

Ousmane Dembele - 8.5/10

Dembele had a great game and was instrumental in PSG completing the turnaround in the tie. He scored his team's first goal with a powerful effort and attempted four other shots which were wide of the mark. He also won six duels and completed four dribbles past players.

Kylian Mbappe - 8.5/10

Mbappe had a good game up front and scored two clutch goals to put PSG into the semi-finals. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won two duels and completed two dribbles past players.

Bradley Barcola - 8/10

Barcola had a great game on the left flank and made some important runs into Barcelona's penalty area. He was fouled while through on goal which saw Araujo sent off. Barcola also assisted Dembele's goal shortly after that incident and also won five duels.

Substitutes

Kang-in Lee - 7/10

Lee put in an electric cameo towards the end of the game that helped PSG push forward and put the tie to bed.

Marco Asensio - 7/10

Asensio came on and forced the issue for his side with a shot that eventually led to Mbappe's second goal after a series of rebounds.

Manuel Ugarte - 6.5/10

Ugarte replaced Zaire-Emery in midfield and played well.

Randal Kolo Muani - N/A

He came on with very few minutes left in the game and did not contribute much.

