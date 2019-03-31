×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: 5 Talking Points

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.34K   //    31 Mar 2019, 06:18 IST

Messi celebrates with substitute Malcom after netting Barca's second goal during their 2-0 win vs Espanyol
Messi celebrates with substitute Malcom after netting Barca's second goal during their 2-0 win vs Espanyol

Lionel Messi turned matchwinner once more as a second-half brace saw Barcelona seal a 2-0 home win over local rivals Espanyol, edging them closer towards the La Liga title with nine league matches remaining.

The excellent Argentine has now taken his tally to 31 goals in Spain's top-flight this term, after two goals after the break saw Barca maintain their 10-point gap over second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

His first was a deft free-kick, moments after former Barcelona midfielder Victor Sanchez was booked for a cynical challenge on Lionel as he shaped to shoot just outside the area. He completed his brace just minutes before full-time, as Ivan Rakitic and substitute Malcom combined before the latter's threaded pass into his path was perfectly weighted to beat Diego Lopez from close-range.

Espanyol defended well for sustained periods, even without much possession nor chances on-goal. There were plenty of fouls committed which broke up the game's tempo despite Barca's dominance in the final third. This latest result sees the visitors just six points above the relegation places in 14th place. With all of that in mind, here's a look at five talking points from Barcelona's latest victory:

#5 Coutinho shines in encouraging flashes again

Coutinho was encouraging in flashes vs. Espanyol, performing defiantly despite suggestions he'll be off this summer
Coutinho was encouraging in flashes vs. Espanyol, performing defiantly despite suggestions he'll be off this summer

It was far from a vintage attacking display by the Brazilian, but Philippe Coutinho's individual showing here was encouraging to watch. 

He recorded two key passes - a joint game-high - while an 89.3% pass accuracy rate, two dribbles and one tackle completed show he was busier than you might expect starting on the left-hand side of their attacking trident. His decision-making was improved and a number of incisive passes went unrewarded.

To be critical though, he should have done better with his effort in amongst a goalmouth scramble, where he blazed high and wide. However, his attacking movement was troublesome and probing - though Ivan Rakitic's shoot on sight policy meant promising attacks were wasted at times when Coutinho offered a better outlet in space.

On another day, he would have had a goal and assist to his name, but it's an encouraging display from someone tirelessly linked with the exit door at Barca and is starting to play with the creative authority which convinced them to spend £105m (£146m after add-ons) for his services last January.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona RCD Espanyol Football Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Sports writer and editor - European and youth football analyst. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: 3 things we learned | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Espanyol Preview: La Liga Match Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to play Espanyol in Catalan derby: current form and updates
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Espanyol 0-4 FC Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
'I have more money than the budget of Espanyol this year'- Barcelona star mocks rival ahead of the Catalan derby
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi scores an insane 'Panenka' free-kick goal against Espanyol - Twitter reactions
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona: 3 Takeaways from the match
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 5 things you may not know about the Catalan Derby
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Espanyol: Leo shows why Ballon d'Or snub was criminal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us