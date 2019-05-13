Barcelona 2-0 Getafe: 3 players who won the match for Ernesto Valverde

FC Barcelona beat Getafe 2-0 in their La Liga game.

Barcelona have responded excellently to their bitter Champions League exit by beating Getafe 2-0. However, they already secured the league title when they managed to take 3 points from Levante, and their objective now is to finish with as many points as possible.

Ernesto Valverde made some changes when the club faced Getafe at Camp Nou. Several second fiddles such as Malcom and Jasper Cilessen were given a chance to impress while academy youngsters such as Carles Alena and Abel Ruiz were also coming from the bench.

Here we will take a look at 3 of Barcelona players who stole the show at Camp Nou.

#3 Gerrard Pique

The Spanish defender was highly responsible for Barcelona's Champions League exit after Liverpool tore the defender apart at Anfield game. However, he made no mistake this time as he performed brilliantly against Getafe.

He was resolute in defense and frustrated Getafe's attackers with his pinpoint deliveries. His 89 percent pass made sure that Barcelona could maintain possession while his resolute defending made sure that the opposition could not register a single shot on target throughout the match.

He also diligently helped out Barcelona's attack with a key passes and also contributed for the first goal after David Soria blocked his headed attempt. Overall, Pique was imposing and able to created 2 tackles, 1 clearance, 2 interceptions and as well won 3 aerial duels in the game.

#2 Lionel Messi

The Argentinian megastar has been sensational for Barcelona once again despite he has suffered another Champions League embarrassment. He has dominated both La Liga and Champions League by becoming top scorer at both competitions this season.

Valverde played him for full 90 minutes in this Getafe game even tough the Catalans have secured the league title. It is understandable that the manager still wanted to help Messi in achieving the European golden boot award and possibly a Ballon d'Or in the future.

Messi did not disappoint and played his best to tear Getafe's defenders apart. He had the golden chance to score before Leandro Cabrera's brilliant last-ditch tackle denied his chipped shots.

His silky movements also caused severe trouble to Jose Bordalas's men and led to Barcelona's second goal. However, he might still be shocked by the Catalan's Champions League exit as he seemed disinterested to celebrate the goal.

#1 Arturo Vidal

The Chilean was one of Barcelona's standout performers at the club's Champions League semifinal run. Despite his team getting hammered by Jurgen Klopp's men in the return leg, he still impressed and became one of just few Barcelona players who wanted to win the game.

Valverde quickly responded to the Chilean's heroic display by handing him the starting position in this game. He paid off the Spaniard's trust by scoring the opener at the 39th minute. He also showed a scintillating display in defense as he won 5 aerial duels and made 4 tackles throughout the match.

His ball distribution was excellent as he completed 86 percent of his deliveries and registered 1 key pass. Overall, the former Bayern midfielder displayed a flawless performance and arguably deserved the man of the match award more than Messi. If his impressive run continues, it would be no surprise if Barcelona still keep him next season.