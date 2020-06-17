Barcelona 2-0 Leganes Player Ratings | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona's superstars fought their way to a 2-0 victory against Leganes with Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati getting on the scoresheet.

Barcelona did not create many chances and looked to Lionel Messi and the side's 17-year-old wunderkind for inspiration.

Barcelona got the better of Leganes in a tiring fixture

Barcelona emerged victorious in a hard-fought fixture against a plucky Leganes side thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and the 17-year-old Ansu Fati. With this 2-0 victory, the Catalans remain at the top of the table and have the momentum they need going to Friday's all-important fixture against Sevilla.

Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati save Barcelona's blushes

Barcelona went into the game as the undisputed favourite but found Leganes hard to break down. The Madrid-based outfit started with a rigid 5-4-1 formation and snuffed out most of Barcelona's attacks. The likes of Ruben Perez and Unai Bustinza marked Lionel Messi diligently and managed to keep the Argentine quiet in the early stages of the game.

Leganes also threatened Barcelona on the counter and nearly scored in the opening stages. Clement Lenglet's goal-line clearance ensured that Barcelona remained on level terms. Ansu Fati finally changed the course of the match late in the first half with a thunderous shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Ansu Fati broke the deadlock in the first half

In search of an equaliser, Leganes switched to a 5-3-2 formation in the second half. The change in tactics proved disastrous for the visitors as Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi embarked on a brilliant run in the second half and won a penalty for Barcelona.

The goals from Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati have ensured that Barcelona remains at the top of the La Liga table with 64 points. While a few players did have a good game today, several Barcelona stars were underwhelming and will need to improve ahead of a difficult set of fixtures.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7.5/10

As is the norm at the Camp Nou, Barcelona's German shot-stopper had very little to do for a majority of the match. Ter Stegen was left stranded by his defensive line early in the game but was saved by a goal-line clearance from Clement Lenglet. Ter Stegen also made an excellent save from a free-kick late in the match.

Gerard Pique - 6.5/10

Gerard Pique failed to notice Eraso's excellent run in the opening stages and nearly cost Barcelona a goal. The Catalan veteran grew into the game, however, and displayed good positioning and was excellent with his distribution. The defender had an injury scare in the second half and was taken off for Samuel Umtiti.

Clement Lenglet - 8/10

Clement Lenglet was Barcelona's saviour in the first half. The French defender blocked a shot from Leganes striker Guerreiro and prevented a catastrophe for the Catalans. The centre-back marked and marshalled the Leganes forwards well and did not put a foot wrong throughout the game.

Quique Setien will hope that Gerard Pique's injury is not serious

Junior Firpo - 7.5/10

Junior Firpo had one of his best matches in a Barcelona shirt. Barring a few moments of indecision and immaturity in his own half, the full-back was a composed presence and linked up very well with Ansu Fati on the left flank. Firpo also bagged an assist for the first goal and showed definite signs of improvement.

Sergi Roberto - 5.5/10

Sergi Roberto did not have a good outing today and seemed thoroughly confused. The Catalan right-back was caught out of position multiple times in the first half and his indecision could have cost Barcelona the match. The right-back was taken off for Nelson Semedo in the second half.

Sergio Busquets - 5.5/10

Sergio Busquets put in a seemingly tired performance today and made a few uncharacteristic errors in midfield. Barcelona's pivot was taken off after 60 minutes and replaced by Arturo Vidal. Busquets was not at his best against Leganes will hope to put on a better show against Sevilla on Friday.

Arthur - 6.5/10

Arthur played in an advanced position near the edge of the box and showed excellent ball retention skills. The Brazilian linked up well with Lionel Messi but was unable to make an impact on the match. Arthur was taken off for Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig deep into the second half.

Arthur put in a good shift but was unable to break the opposition's lines

Ivan Rakitic - 6.5/10

Ivan Rakitic had a decent outing against Mallorca and was given a start by Setien today, with Frenkie de Jong given a rest. The Croatian midfielder showed glimpses of his ball control and passing ability but was unable to directly influence the match and make a difference for Barcelona.

Ansu Fati - 8.5/10

Ansu Fati scored the all-important goal that gave Barcelona all three points today. The 17-year-old gave an excellent account of himself and tormented the opposition's right-back. The young winger was taken off at half-time to Luis Suarez and had more of an impact in his 55 minutes on the pitch than most of his teammates.

Lionel Messi - 8.5/10

Lionel Messi started from where he left off against Mallorca and was Barcelona's best player yet again today. The Argentine had moments of exquisite vision in the first half and created a fair share of chances.

Top goalscorer.

Top assister.

Top d̶o̶g̶ goat. pic.twitter.com/oyhDt3svqR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 16, 2020

Lionel Messi was determined to get on the scoresheet after the break and a mesmerising dribble into the opposition's box won him a penalty. The Barcelona captain put away the penalty with aplomb and scored his 21st goal of the La Liga season.

Antoine Griezmann - 6.5/10

Antoine Griezmann had a better game today than his debacle against Mallorca and was unfortunate that his much-needed goal was ruled out. Barcelona's French forward was anonymous in the first half but improved after the break and showed flashes of the Griezmann of 2018.

The striker also popped up in Barcelona's penalty area late in the game to make a crucial defensive intervention.

Substitutes

Luis Suarez - 5/10

Quique Setien brought Luis Suarez on early in the second half in a bid to prepare the Uruguayan for Barcelona's match against Sevilla later this week. The Barcelona striker struggled to get a touch on the ball and will need to shake off the rust to take Barcelona across the finish line against Sevilla.

Nelson Semedo - 7.5/10

Nelson Semedo was a massive improvement over Sergi Roberto in the second half and his probing runs into Leganes' half caused several problems for the Madrid-based outfit. The Portuguese full-back was marginally offside in the build-up to Griezmann's successful strike but will have made it into the Barcelona manager's good books with a solid performance.

Arturo Vidal - 7/10

Arturo Vidal fulfilled his role to perfection as a substitute today and broke up several Leganes attacks. Barcelona's Chilean midfielder was a constant presence in the attacking half of the pitch and threaded an excellent pass into the penalty area for Riqui Puig.

Riqui Puig showed plenty of promise with a positive performance

Riqui Puig - 7/10

The talented La Masia product came on late into the second half and played his heart out in his 15 minutes of the pitch. Riqui Puig should have scored his first Barcelona goal after he made a brilliant run into the Leganes box. The youngster grew in confidence and had yet another shot blocked by Ivan Cuellar.

Samuel Umtiti - 5/10

Leganes had very few clear-cut opportunities in the second half and most of their chances came as a result of Samuel Umtiti's impulsive decision-making. The Barcelona defender is a shadow of his former self and was booked within 10 minutes of his arrival on to the pitch for a clumsy tackle.

