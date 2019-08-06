Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal: 3 players who disappointed for the Gunners

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.17K // 06 Aug 2019, 15:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery

Arsenal ended their pre-season spell with a narrow defeat against LaLiga champions Barcelona. The Gunners endured a mixed pre-season campaign, winning four of their seven friendly matches. Their defensive issues have been starkly visible, despite the club having invested heavily on defenders.

The Premier League side had a bright first half in the Barcelona game as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opener in the 36th minute. The Gabonese striker managed to get past Jordi Alba and fired a powerful shot after receiving a brilliant pass from Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil

However, Barcelona turned the tide in the second half. The Gunners managed to hold off the Catalans' relentless attack for a while, but the La Liga side capitalized on Arsenal's defensive mistakes to complete a brilliant comeback.

Arsenal have not signed any first-team defender so far, and they will need to search for one quickly before the season begins. Here, we will take a look at 3 Arsenal players who disappointed the most against Barcelona.

1. Granit Xhaka

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup

The former Basel star has been Arsenal's first choice midfielder for three years now. Bought for a massive €45 million, Granit Xhaka is arguably the only Arsenal player capable of becoming a regular central midfielder. But he's had to face a lot of criticism along the way

The 26-year-old's disciplinary record has been poor; he received no less than 20 yellow cards over the last two seasons. In 2018-19, Xhaka completed 85 percent of his passes which was somewhat average for a central midfielder.

Against Barcelona, the Swiss international's display was barely decent, although he was one of Arsenal's most vocal players on the pitch.

He recorded several misplaced passes and was unable to link up well with his teammates. The Swiss midfielder failed to maintain possession and made some reckless challenges in the first half. He was a better player during the second half, but still did not manage to make any notable impact on the match.

1 / 3 NEXT