Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: 5 talking points as Blaugrana pick up 3 crucial points at home | La Liga 2020-21

Goals in each half from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann helped Barcelona to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman made two changes from the side that saw off Elche last time out, with Lionel Messi coming in for Martin Braithwaite - having served his suspension.

Sergio Busquets also missed out through suspension for accumulated bookings and was replaced by Miralem Pjanic.

The hosts started the game on the front foot and fashioned the first chance as early as the 5th minute when Messi raced through on goal. However, Unai Simon was quick off his line to thwart the Barcelona skipper.

The 33-year-old was, however, not to be denied 15 minutes later, as he dusted himself off the floor to convert a free-kick he had won from 25 yards.

Messi's technique was on full display, setting aside off-field controversies to put Barcelona ahead.

Athletic Bilbao rarely threatened for the rest of the first half to ensure the hosts went into the break with a slender advantage.

The visitors, however, started the second half brightly and got a leveler when Jordi Alba turned into his net from a Raul Garcia cross.

The Barcelona full-back had been under pressure from Oscar de Marcos, and there were heavy protests from the home side that it was a foul. However, referee Manuel Lahoz was having none of it and gave Frenkie de Jong a yellow card for his efforts.

After reviewing the situation, VAR sided with the referee and decided there was nothing wrong with the 47th-minute equaliser.

From then on, an open-ended game saw both sides fashion reasonable chances, although the two goalkeepers were up to the task.

A sleek team move in the 74th minute allowed Ousmane Dembele to play Oscar Mingueza into space on the right flank. The 21-year-old subsequently sent a cut-back into the box that Antoine Griezmann tapped in.

With Bilbao pushing for an equaliser, Barcelona had a chance to break on the counter in injury time.

However, Messi found himself caught between two minds in a three-on-one situation, and the chance went begging.

The miss did not prove costly, with the Blaugrana moving up into second place with the win.

Here are five talking points from the highly entertaining game.

#5 Barcelona enact revenge for Supercopa final loss

Athletic Bilbao had defeated Barcelona to win the Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao saw off Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The Blaugrana had been cruising to victory until a late equaliser by Asier Villalibre forced an extra half-hour.

Inaki Williams scored just three minutes into extra-time to power the Basque outfit to glory. To make matters worse, Lionel Messi received the first red card of his Blaugrana career for a cynical challenge.

This would have given the visitors added confidence that they could get the job done once again.

However, a professional display ensured that the Catalans picked up all three points and enacted a measure of revenge for the final defeat two weeks ago.

#4 Excellent team work on display in the build-up to second goal

Ousmane Dembele kickstarted the well-worked team goal

When Ousmane Dembele won a free-kick 35 yards from goal in the 73rd minute, there was seemingly no threat to the Athletic Bilbao defence.

Advertisement

The France international played a lofted pass to Griezmann, who headed down to Jordi Alba. The left-back took one touch to control and then passed to Pedri who made a one-touch pass back to Dembele.

The former Dortmund man controlled, before threading a perfectly weighted ball to Mingueza down the flank. The right-back played a one-time low cross into the box that was finished by Griezmann.

The entire sequence took less than 15 seconds. However, it was a thing of beauty and was reminiscent of the glory days of the club.

It prompted a full-scale celebration from all Barcelona players, including those warming up on the touchline.

🎙 @RonaldKoeman praises his players after the 2-1 win over Athletic Club. pic.twitter.com/gF5pSr2tcN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2021

The Catalans have been accused of losing their flair in recent years and lacking the verve associated with previous teams.

However, this goal showed that Barcelona are still perfectly capable of turning up the style when they want to.