Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: 5 talking points as Memphis Depay strikes to get Blaugrana back to winning ways | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona returned to winning ways after beating Getafe 2-1 at the Camp Nou on matchday three of La Liga's 2021/22 season.

Memphis Depay scored the winner just half an hour into the game following Sandro Ramirez canceling out Sergi Roberto's early opener.

The full-back broke the deadlock less than 120 seconds into the match after ghosting in front of Jakub Jankto to latch onto a cross from Jordi Alba.

Just 16 minutes later, Ramirez, a former Barcelona player, restored parity following a series of eye-catching tiki-taka-esque passes with Carles Alena, another ex-Blaugrana man.

However, the home side then went in front again just seconds after the clock hit 30 minutes through Depay, who slotted home from close-range.

Ronald Koeman's team went into the break with a slender lead but it was a tough win with Getafe flying out of the blocks in the second-half.

Barcelona somehow held firm and weathered the storm, although they themselves wasted quite a few chances to extend their lead.

Nevertheless, three points were secured and the La Liga giants continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Here are the five talking points from Camp Nou:

#1 Memphis Depay continues his fine start to life in Barcelona

Depay scored his second goal for Barcelona

Memphis Depay marked his La Liga debut a few weeks ago with an assist on matchday one before opening his goalscoring account last weekend against Athletic Bilbao with a sumptuous finish.

Today, the Dutchman doubled his tally for the Catalans with another goal, and it was pretty identical to his first too - storming down the left channel, showing excellent ball control before firing into the back of the net.

Fast, incredibly skilled on the ball and possessing uncanny dribbling ability, Depay was a huge menace for Getafe all throughout and could've had a second after the break although the angle was tough to shoot from.

Nevertheless, he became the first player since Cesc Fabregas in 2011 to score or assist in each of his first three games for Barcelona, a testament to the impact the striker has already had at the club.

#2 Getafe responded quickly to get early equaliser and then quicky fell behind again!

Former Barcelona player Sandro Ramirez scored the only goal for Getafe

Getafe were supposedly in for a long evening after falling behind less than 120 seconds into the match. But they responded rather quickly, which isn't normal for a relatively weaker side visiting the Camp Nou.

With the Catalans struggling to clear their lines, Emerson Royal's tackle inadvertently sent the ball to the feet of Sandro, who played a neat one-two with Alena before sweeping a low drive into the bottom corner.

Just 16 minutes after finding themselves behind, the Madrid outfit were level. They didn't cave in easily and fought their way back into the match, showing incredible fighting spirit.

However, the home side then turned the tables around with a swift response of their own, as De Jong's superb pass was met by Depay, who then produced neat footwork before firing into the net.

By the half-hour mark, Barcelona were in front again.

Getafe didn't absorb any pressure at all when Barcelona pressed high and ultimately paid the price.

