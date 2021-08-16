Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad: 5 talking points as Ronald Koeman begins post-Lionel Messi era with a bang | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona began life without Lionel Messi with aplomb, comfortably defeating Real Sociedad by a 4-2 margin to kickstart their La Liga campaign. Martin Braithwaite grabbed a brace with Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique also finding the net for the hosts.

Barcelona began the game on the front foot and were rewarded for their dominance early on. Gerard Pique was on hand to divert a delicious free-kick from Memphis Depay into the net, opening the scoring in the 19th minute.

Sociedad struggled to impose themselves on the game and almost went afoul of Barcelona's swift counter-attacks as the half wore on. Braithwaite underlined the Blaugrana's dominance, heading home Frenkie de Jong's cross in first-half injury time to make it 2-0.

The visitors came out into the second half much improved, and fashioned a few chances. However, Braithwaite ended the game as a contest with a strike in the 59th minute, making it 3-0. The goal stemmed from Depay and Jordi Alba's superb link-up play.

With the game petering out and Barcelona taking their foot off the gas, Sociedad capitalized, with substitute Julen Lobete making it 3-1 in the 82nd minute. The cat was well and truly among the pigeons three minutes later when Mikel Oyarzabal made it 3-2 with a stunning free-kick right into the top corner.

1 - Last 14 direct free-kick goals at Camp Nou in LaLiga:



1 - MIKEL OYARZABAL



Tribute. pic.twitter.com/478nxtUEl8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 15, 2021

Barcelona were awoken from their slumber, and as Sociedad pushed up, the hosts pounced. Braithwaite set up Sergi Roberto to make it 4-2 in injury time following a quick counter-attack to make sure of the points.

Here are five talking points from the game:

#1 Barcelona's post-Lionel Messi era goes from a funeral to a carnival

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

There was plenty of nervousness among the Barcelona fans ahead of this game, having lost their talisman Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. However, what is often forgotten amidst the doom and gloom is that Barcelona still have a very talented squad that may flourish without the shadow of Messi looming over them.

The 22,000-strong crowd at the Camp Nou ensured Messi's name was chanted in tribute during the 10th minute. However, a similar attempt 10 minutes into the second half was met with whistles, jeers and chants of 'Barca! Barca!' taking centre-stage instead.

It will take some time for Barcelona to move on from Messi, but if the players who are still wearing the Blaugrana shirt turn in performances like this, the Argentine may soon become a distant memory.

The accounting disaster off the pitch is definitely a cause for concern, but what Barcelona have on the pitch is still a stellar product.

#2 Real Sociedad missed the presence of Alexander Isak

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Imanol Aguacil looked concerned on the touchline right from the get-go and his agitation only grew as the game wore on. The cause was plain for all to see - without a proper presence up front, every pass Sociedad played forward was returned promptly, forcing them onto the backfoot.

The game may have progressed far more differently were Isak playing, as his strength and speed were sure to trouble the pair of Eric Garcia and Gerard Pique. Indeed, even when Jon Bautista, a far poorer version of Isak, came on, Sociedad looked a far more threatening team.

It almost worked, in a crazy three-minute spell in the last 10 minutes, but Sociedad had left it a little too late. However, there were still positives to take from the game and they can look forward to yet another promising season.

