Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: 5 Talking Points | LaLiga 2019/2020

Barcelona posted a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Getafe at Camp Nou to make it three consecutive league wins under Quique Setien.

The hosts came into this game off the back of a topsy-turvy 3-2 win last time out and with Clement Lenglet sent off for two bookable offences against Real Betis, his compatriot Samuel Umtiti was handed a start.

It was a clash between second and third, with the Catalans looking to close the gap on Real Madrid at the summit, while their visitors sought to solidify their quest for a maiden top-four finish.

After initial struggles, Barcelona weathered an early Getafe storm and soon settled into their rhythm and went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

The first of those was converted by Antoine Griezmann in the 30th minute, with the 28-year-old showing great composure to calmly lift the ball over David Soria after an exquisite pass from Lionel Messi, while Sergi Roberto made it 2-0 nine minutes later with a well-guided shot from inside the box.

Rather surprisingly, Barcelona sought to protect their lead upon the resumption of the second half, inviting pressure from Los Azulones and the Madrid side got a well-deserved goal when Angel Rodriguez converted on the volley from a cross by Jaime Mata in the 66th minute.

From then on, the game descended into a game of chess, with Barcelona keeping their visitors at bay to pick up all three points.

The win sees the Blaugrana temporarily move level on points with Real Madrid, pending the outcome of their clash with Celta Vigo, while Getafe remain in third spot and in this piece, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Injury concern for Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba pulled up with an injury

There had been barely 20 minutes gone in the game when Jordi Alba pulled up with what appeared to be a muscle problem and the Spanish international instantly signified his inability to continue to the bench.

His condition was hardly helped by a stray pass from Arthur which made him stretch moments later, possibly compounding the issue and he was substituted by understudy Junior Firpo midway through the first half.

Although the injury did not look too serious, with the Champions League knockout rounds fast approaching, fans of Barcelona would be waiting with bated breath for good news, especially in light of the injuries already sustained to key first-teamers Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

