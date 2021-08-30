Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: Blaugrana player ratings as Memphis Depay fires Barcelona to victory | La Liga 2021-22 

First-half goals from Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay helped Barcelona register a narrow 2-1 victory over Getafe on home turf.

Ronald Koeman made several changes to the side that played a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao last weekend, with Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Emerson Royal among ones handed starts.

It took less than two minutes for the hosts to break the deadlock. Jordi Alba embarked on a trademark run down the left flank, and his cutback into the box was converted from close range by Sergi Roberto. Getafe, though, drew level 16 minutes later, and it was two former Barcelona players who combined to put their former side to the sword.

A well-worked team move by the visitors saw Sandro Ramirez and Carles Alena bypass the hosts' defence with an exquisite one-two. The former then found the bottom corner with a first-time shot from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Barcelona regained their lead through Memphis Depay, who scored a wonderful goal on the half-hour mark. The Netherlands international received a pass from compatriot Frenkie de Jong, and proceeded dribbled across the Getafe defence before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Getafe fashioned many chances in the second half, but could not get the equaliser. Barcelona thought they increased their lead in the 83rd minute, but saw Ronald Araujo's goal disallowed for offside.

Nevertheless, with the win, the Blaugrana are up to fourth in the table ahead of the international break. On that note, here're the Barcelona player ratings in the game.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6.5/10

Ter Stegen mostly made routine saves in the game, but was powerless to do anything about Getafe's equaliser.

Jordi Alba - 8/10

Jordi Alba was Barcelona's most creative outlet, creating a game-high four chances for his teammates. He provided the assist for his team's opener, and was a thorn in Inglesias Sanchez's flesh.

Clement Lenglet - 6.5/10

Lenglet made three interceptions and two tackles on the day. He was shown a yellow card in the 86th minute for a cynical foul on Jose Macias, though.

Ronald Araujo - 6/10

The 22-year-old made four clearances, and had a pass accuracy of 93%. He was also shown a yellow card in the first half, and had a late goal disallowed for offside.

Emerson Royal - 5.5/10

Royal did not offer too much of a threat in attack, unlike his opposite full-back. He was replaced by Sergino Dest in the 62nd minute.

Frenkie de Jong - 7.5/10

The Netherlands international helped Barcelona control the tempo of the game. De Jong provided the assist for the Blaugrana's winner, ending the game with a pass accuracy of 94.9%.

Sergi Roberto - 7.5/10

Sergi Roberto opened the scoring for Barcelona.

Sergi Roberto showed great determination to score Barcelona's opener, and also hit the target with his two shots in the game. He was substituted for Gavi in the 73rd minute, though.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

Busquets played his role in shielding the defence, and made three tackles against Getafe.

Antoine Griezmann - 6/10

Griezmann was an anonymous presence in the Barcelona attack. He contributed to the defensem, though, by making five tackles before coming for Oscar Mingueza in the 83rd minute.

Memphis Depay - 7/10

Memphis Depay continued his fine start to life at Barcelona by scoring the winner. He was confident to take on the Getafe defence in the lead-up to that goal.

Martin Braithwaite - 6/10

Braithwaite failed to test David Soria with his lone shot of the game, before he was replaced by Nico with 16 minutes to go.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes against Getafe:

Oscar Mingueza - 5.5/10

Mingueza came on in the dying minutes of the game to protect Barcelona's lead, discharging his duties with minimal fuss.

Sergino Dest - 6.5/10

Dest was introduced for Emerson in the 62nd minute, and was an instant upgrade down the right flank. He created one chance, and made one clearance in the time he was on the field.

Gavi - 5.5/10

The 17-year-old, making his Barcelona first-team debut, made one interception in the 17 minutes he spent on the field.

Nico Gonzalez - 5.5/10

Gonzalez made one tackle, and had a pass accuracy of 71.4%.

