Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: Player Ratings | La Liga 2019-2020

Barcelona hosted Getafe in an all-important clash

Barcelona continued their pursuit of La Liga leaders Real Madrid when they welcomed high-flying Getafe. The Catalan giants returned to La Liga action at the Camp Nou in a second against third clash which was always going to be exciting.

The first half went by in a flash and had more than a few moments. Getafe's Jorge Molina had a goal cancelled by VAR only 9 minutes before Antoine Griezmann put the home side ahead. Lionel Messi missed 2 big chances but set up his team's opener. Only 6 after the first goal, Sergi Roberto doubled Barcelona's lead after.

Getafe wasn’t giving up, though. Ángel Rodríguez, who has been linked to a transfer to Barcelona, scored for the visitors with a fine volley from inside the box. Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen prevented the equalizer five minutes later by making back-to-back fabulous saves.

Keeping that in mind, here are the player rating for the Barcelona players from the game-

Marc-Andre ter Stegen- The Barcelona keeper could not do anything about Ángel Rodríguez's well-placed volley but he redeemed himself and was eventually responsible for his team's victory by pulling off a wonderful double stop with a single hand. Ter Stegen attempted 69 passes today more than any other LaLiga goalkeeper in a single LaLiga game since 2005-06 season.

Rating: 8/10

Sergi Roberto- Mr Reliable for the team who gives it his all in every game. The midfielder filled in at right-back and had an excellent game, capped by a brilliant finish.

Rating: 7/10

Gerard Pique- On a nervous afternoon for Barça’s back-line, Piqué was emphatic on several occasions, nicking the ball from Jamie Mata with the forward bearing down the goal and covering the lines on both flanks. Firm in the air and quick to every ball into the box, Piqué was rock-solid for the Champions today.

Advertisement

Rating: 7/10

Samuel Umtiti-The defender was hesitant in his game and was saved by VAR in the first half. But the Frenchman soon grew into the match and put in a very decent defensive performance. Filled in well for the suspended Clément Lenglet.

Rating: 6/10

Jordi Alba- The full-back was forced off in the 17th minute with a muscle injury. It looks like he will be out for 3 weeks, that means the Spanish defender will be unavailable for the matches against Napoli in the Champions League and Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Rating: 6/10

Frenkie de Jong- For a player who likes having the ball at his feet and who runs the midfield, he was practically anonymous, and was unable to get the ball moving around the midfield. The midfielder was lucky not to get a yellow after a reckless foul in the second half.

Rating: 5/10

Sergio Busquets- Most of Barcelona’s play goes through him and the midfielder has shown his class under Setién. Running the midfield also brings in the risk of occasional errors, Getafe almost capitalized on one such error in the second-half. But all-in-all it was a solid performance by the Spanish midfielder.

Rating: 7/10

Arthur- Almost as anonymous as his midfield partner Frenkie but the Brazilian did what he was asked to do. He kept moving the ball but hardly did anything that would catch the viewer's eye. A performance without any risk.

Rating: 6/10

Lionel Messi- It is now four games without a goal for Messi but it hardly matters as he is still running the show for Barcelona in every game. His sublime pass for Griezmann led to the opener. The Argentine had 3 glorious opportunities to find the net but he could not grab those big chances. The Barcelona #10 created 3 chances in the game and also had the most take-ons completed (5) and most shots (6) in the game

Rating: 7/10

Antoine Griezmann- A deft and precise finish by the Frenchman gave his side the lead in the first half. He did waste two very presentable chances, one thrashed over the bar from close range and another flew wide of the far post. The forward was full of running and was solid throughout the game.

Rating: 7/10

Ansu Fati- Was only second to Messi when it came to attacking threat, which is a big thing for a 17-year old. The teenager continued to demonstrate his abilities and talent. Made the Camp Nou chant his name by displaying his footwork and relentless presence. Had a fierce drive saved by the keeper?

Rating: 7/10

Substitutes:

Junior Firpo- Possibly the best game for the full-back in his Barcelona career. He was a constant threat and delivered an excellent ball for Roberto, who scored the second. With Alba out of the picture for two key games, the youngster has the perfect opportunity to showcase his abilities.

Rating: 7/10

Ivan Rakitic- Was far from his best but that is understandable given his irregular game-time.

Rating: 5/10

Arturo Vidal- The midfielder was typically robust in the short time he had. Didn't play long enough to be judged.

Rating: No Rating