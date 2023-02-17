Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United: Barca Player Ratings as the two giants play out an exhilarating second-half | Europa League 2022-23

Barcelona and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 at the Camp Nou on Thursday, February 16.

Barca entered this contest on the back of a scintillating run of form, winning their last five games across competitions. They secured a narrow 1-0 win over Villarreal in La Liga in their last outing, extending their lead at the summit to eight points. Xavi and his men were eager to put in a strong performance as they looked to progress in the competition.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have won four and drawn one of their last five games across competitions. They faced Leeds United twice in the matter of days in their last two league outings, drawing 2-2 before securing a 2-0 win away from home. Erik ten Hag and his men were eager to show their mettle on the continental stage as he fielded a strong lineup.

Barcelona made a strong start to the game and adopted a positive approach as they were relentless with their attacking play. They created several chances in the early exchanges as they looked to put pressure on Manchester United. The hosts kept the ball for 62% of the first half, attempting seven shots and hitting the target twice.

Despite having just 38% of the ball, Manchester United were slightly more productive in front of goal. They attempted seven shots but hit the target thrice. Barcelona were dealt with a blow in terms of personnel as Pedri was forced off with an injury just before half-time. The teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The game burst into life following the half-time interval as Barcelona were the first team on the scoresheet after 50 minutes. Marcos Alonso squeezed a headed effort in at the far post from a corner taken by Raphinha as the hosts went ahead. However, their lead lasted merely minutes as Marcus Rashford leveled the game for Manchester United after just two minutes.

The visitors were handed a stroke of luck shortly after as Jules Kounde bundled the ball into the back of his own net. Xavi then made a triple-change as he looked to bring Barcelona back into the game. The alterations bore fruit for the hosts as they drew level once again, with Raphinha scoring with a curler that appeared to have initially been tapped-in by Robert Lewandowski.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure as they looked to snatch a late win. They had a few half-chances but failed to make anything out of it as the full-time score read Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United.

On that note, let's take a look at how the hosts' players fared.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Ter Stegen had a decent game between the sticks as he made four saves and passed the ball with 94% accuracy.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

Araujo was solid at the back as he won four of his five duels, making one clearance and one block in the process. He also played one key pass and four accurate long balls.

Jules Kounde - 6/10

Kounde had a decent game but scored an own goal which gave Manchester United the lead in the 59th minute.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Alonso had a good game and gave Barcelona the lead with a controlled header from a corner. He also won one duel and played two accurate long balls. Alonso also made one clearance and two blocks.

Jordi Alba - 7/10

Alba was handed a start and put in a good performance. He won all three of his duels, making two clearances, two interceptions, and two blocks. He also played one key pass and two long balls. Alba was also booked for an argument in the first period.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

De Jong looked lively in central areas as he won five of his six duels, making two tackles in the process. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one long ball.

Franck Kessie - 7/10

Kessie had a good game in midfield as he won six of his seven duels, making one tackle. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including two long balls.

Raphinha - 8/10

The Brazilian made his mark on the game as he scored a stunning goal to make it 2-2 with just under 15 minutes to go in the game. He won eight duels, playing one key pass and two long balls. He attempted six shots in total, hitting the target thrice.

Pedri - 6.5/10

Pedri made a positive start to the game but was forced off with an injury at the stroke of half-time.

Gavi - 6.5/10

Gavi put in a decent performance as he won 13 duels, making four tackles, one clearance, and one interception in the process. He also played one key pass and was booked for a foul in the second period.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5/10

Lewandowski got into many good positions, but was often a bit careless with the ball, losing possession 17 times. He won five duels and attempted two shots, hitting the target once.

Substitutes

Sergi Roberto - 6/10

He replaced the injured Pedri in the first period and struggled to get up to the pace of the game.

Ansu Fati - 6.5/10

Fati came on for Kessie in an attacking change by Barcelona, but failed to make an impact on the proceedings.

Andreas Christensen - 6.5/10

The Dane was a surprise exclusion from the starting XI but came on as a substitute and did well.

Alejandro Balde - 6/10

Balde came on in the second half in place of Alba and played well.

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

Torres replaced a disgruntled Raphinha late in the game and put in a decent cameo for Barcelona.

Poll : 0 votes