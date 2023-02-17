Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United: United player ratings as European giants share spoils in thriller | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Barcelona and Manchester United delivered an exhilarating 2-2 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff tie at the Camp Nou on Thursday (February 16).

The game had an end-to-end feel to it right from the start, with both sides flexing their attacking muscles and creating promising chances. The impetus swung between Barcelona and United like a pendulum, but neither was able to break the deadlock before half-time.

The breakthrough came soon after the restart when Marcos Alonso headed home from a corner in the 50th minute. The visitors, though, hit back two minutes later, with Marcus Rashford drawing United level. They completed a swift turnaround just before the hour mark, with Jules Kounde turning a Rashford cross into his own net.

Spurred into action, Barcelona clawed their way back into the game through a fortuitous cross-cum-shot from Raphinha. Xavi’s men amped up the ante and came close to finding a winner but were denied by some last-ditch defending from Manchester United.

A draw was a fair result in the end, with everything to play for in a mouth-watering return leg at Old Trafford in a week’s time. On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from a pulsating affair at the Camp Nou.

David de Gea: 6/10

De Gea made several stops to keep his side in the game.

Despite being beaten twice, De Gea made six excellent saves to keep his side in the game as Barcelona threatened to pull ahead. While his distribution can improve, the Manchester United custodian showed a willingness to come out through the crowd and claim the ball when needed.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5/10

Wan-Bissaka was solid in defence but careless in possession, giving the ball away in dangerous positions on multiple occasions.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Varane was involved in a riveting physical battle with Robert Lewandowski but dealt with the Pole's threat fairly well overall. The Frenchman was booked for a foul in the first half, though.

Luke Shaw: 5/10

Shaw endured his toughest examination yet in his newfound role as centre-back against a fluid Barcelona attack. The Englishman stood up well to the test, though, and did not look too much out of place.

Tyrell Malacia: 5/10

Malacia had his hands full dealing with the tricky Raphinha but stuck manfully to his task. He picked up a booking for a foul on the Brazilian in the second half, though.

Casemiro: 6/10

Casemiro looked excellent on his return to the starting lineup.

Casemiro exuded calmness and composure on his return to the Manchester United starting XI, making his presence known across the middle of the park. He was firm in his tackling and intelligent in attack but picked up a second-half booking for dissent.

Fred: 6/10

It was a typically energetic shift from Fred, who covered a lot of ground and showed great desire and tenacity. Not only did he make seven recoveries, but he also set up Rashford’s opener with an excellent through ball.

Squawka @Squawka



48 touches

7 duels won

7x possession won

6 fouls committed

5 tackles

2 fouls won

2 final third entries

1 chance created

1 assist



Played a beautiful pass to set up Marcus Rashford.



#UEL Fred's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:48 touches7 duels won7x possession won6 fouls committed5 tackles2 fouls won2 final third entries1 chance created1 assistPlayed a beautiful pass to set up Marcus Rashford. Fred's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:48 touches7 duels won 7x possession won6 fouls committed5 tackles 2 fouls won 2 final third entries 1 chance created 1 assist Played a beautiful pass to set up Marcus Rashford. 😍#UEL https://t.co/GJReo05Rm9

Jadon Sancho: 5/10

Still working his way back to full fitness after an extended spell on the sidelines, Sancho looked threatening on the left wing before he was replaced in the final ten minutes.

Wout Weghorst: 4/10

It was a disappointing display from Weghorst, who played in a withdrawn No. 10 instead of leading the line. He missed a glorious chance to put United ahead in the first half and failed to win a single aerial duel.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Deployed on the right wing from the start, Fernandes contributed both offensively and defensively. Apart from creating a couple of promising chances with his intelligent passing, he also made eight recoveries and four clearances.

Marcus Rashford: 8/10

Rashford continued his excellent recent scoring run by bagging a goal against Barcelona.

Having shown flashes in the first half, Rashford burst into life in the second, scoring one and assisting the other. The Manchester United attacker looked dangerous every time he got on the ball.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 22 - Marcus Rashford has scored 22 goals for Man Utd in all competitions this season, equalling his best return in a single campaign (also 22 in 2019-20). Electric. 22 - Marcus Rashford has scored 22 goals for Man Utd in all competitions this season, equalling his best return in a single campaign (also 22 in 2019-20). Electric. https://t.co/zkV7aU0AUE

Ratings of Manchester United Substitutes against Barcelona:

Alejandro Garnacho: N.A.

Garnacho came on for the final ten minutes for Sancho but was unable to make much of an impact.

