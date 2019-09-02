Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona: 3 Men who were impressive for the Blaugrana

Barcelona should have won the game but were undone by a late penalty

Barcelona travelled to the El Sadar stadium to face Osasuna looking to extend their good form in the league. After losing their first game of the new season, the Blaugrana had been under substantial pressure last weekend. However, an Antoine Griezmann masterclass ensured that Barcelona won 5-2 against Real Betis at the Camp Nou. Ernesto Valverde still had a few lingering issues with his squad and the biggest problem being the injury concerns.

Visits to El Sadar Stadium have always been tricky for the reigning La Liga Champions. Valverde knew that he needed shrewd planning to keep his team's momentum going.

Barcelona Starting XI: Marc Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Rafinha, Antoine Griezmann, Rafinha

The visitors were in for a shock when Osasuna took the lead after 7 minutes through Roberto Torres Morales' left-footed volley. Barcelona went into the break with the score 0-1 and a lot of work to be done. At the break, Valverde decided to bring on young Ansu Fati in place of Nelson Semedo, and the teenager scored within 6 minutes of the restart.

Arthur Melo was introduced next in place of Rafinha and the Brazilian made it 2-1 for the away side in the 64th minute. When it looked like Barcelona were going to secure all three points, the home side won a penalty after Pique handled the ball in the box. Roberto Torres stepped up once again and scored from the spot to help his team earn a point.

While it would have been frustrating for Valverde to draw against a side who were recently promoted, he would be delighted with the performance of the La Masia kids.

On that note, here are the three players who impressed for Barcelona.

#3 Carles Perez

Carles Perez (R) played a role in both goals

Carles Perez endured a quiet first half but picked up pace after the break. He set up the first goal by providing a cross to Ansu Fati, who scored to draw Barcelona level. 3 minutes later, the Spaniard set up Arthur Melo to give his team the lead. Perez's diagonal run was vital for the move, as he opened up the space for the Brazilian to score the goal.

The Spaniard had a glorious opportunity to give Barcelona the lead in the 88th minute after Arthur set him up with a fantastic through ball. However, Perez's indecision squandered the opportunity and the game ended in a draw.

