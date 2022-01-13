Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid (a.e.t): 5 hits and flops as Valverde's extra-time winner sends Madrid to the final | Supercopa de Espana 2021-22

Real Madrid flexed their muscles over Barcelona once again to win in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Wednesday (12 January). An extra-time goal from substitute Federico Valverde ensured a 3-2 victory for the capital club.

It was a thrilling contest with the forwards of both teams in their groove. Usual suspects Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr combined effortlessly for Real Madrid in the final third. The duo delivered the goods as well when Benzema teed up Vinicius with a perfectly-weighted ball for the opening goal in the 25th minute.

Los Blancos dominated the early exchanges but Barcelona restored parity four minutes before half-time. There was an element of luck to the goal as Ousmane Dembele's cross from the left flank was not cleared well by Eder Militao. The resulting effort ricocheted off Luuk de Jong and made it into the Real Madrid goal despite Thibaut Courtois' efforts.

It just wasn't the night for defenders as Real Madrid would strike again in the second half, with Benzema beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen from close range. The keeper's initial save found its way to Vinicius Jr who squared it into the striker to roll the ball into an empty net.

The lead was short-lived though as Ansu Fati, who replaced Luuk de Jong, beat Militao and Casemiro to head home from Jordi Alba's inviting cross.

As the game stretched into extra time, Barcelona threw players into the box but this proved to be their undoing. Los Blancos caught the Catalan club out on the counter and Casemiro played the ball to Rodrygo, whose cutback was left by Vinicius. Valverde arrived late to convert as the two substitutes combined well for the winning goal.

The result meant Real Madrid have now recorded five consecutive wins over their arch-rivals. As Carlo Ancelotti's side booked their place in the final of the Supercopa de Espana, we take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit - Ousmane Dembele | Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele displayed a lot of promise in the game.

It is a wonder how Ousmane Dembele finished the game without an assist or goal. The Frenchman was Barcelona's best player against Real Madrid and relished his role on the left flank.

Dembele impressed with his speedy runs down the flank and quick feet caused all sorts of problems for the Los Blancos defenders. His run and pass were key in the chaotic buildup to his side's first goal.

While he only had one shot on target, he generated five key passes throughout the game and had a 100% dribble success. Dembele also beat his markers seven times with his skills.

#4 Flop - Eder Militao | Real Madrid

Eder Militao was partly at blame for Barcelona's goals.

Eder Militao had a forgettable night against Barcelona but fortunately for him, Real Madrid outscored the Catalan club to save face here. Militao has been solid for the majority of the campaign but seemed to struggle against Luuk De Jong's strength and aerial prowess.

He lost three duels throughout the game and only one of his attempted nine long balls managed to find its target. The Brazilian also bungled a clearance from an incoming cross, which hit De Jong and went straight into the net for the equalizer.

Militao was poor in marking Ansu Fati for Barcelona's second goal as well, which allowed the diminutive forward to score with a header.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra