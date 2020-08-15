Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points as merciless Bavarians put 8 past hapless Blaugrana | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Bayern Munich put out a real statement of intent in their quest to clinch a memorable treble at the end of a remarkable season by handing an absolute thrashing to Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final encounter.

Although the German champions were considered to be favourites going into the tie, even they could not have predicted that the score would read 8-2 in their favour at the final whistle.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🤯 10 goals in Lisbon as Bayern reach semi-finals in style 👏👏👏



🤔 Best UCL game you've ever seen?#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 14, 2020

The match was a breathtaking end-to-end affair from kick-off, with Bayern Munich getting in on the act early and taking the lead through Thomas Muller in the fourth minute. Barcelona didn’t take long to respond, however, and were back on level terms just three minutes later via an unfortunate David Alaba own goal.

From then on, it was near-complete dominance from the Bavarians. They went into the break 4-1 up thanks to goals from Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, and Muller again.

🤯 Describe that first half in one word!#UCL pic.twitter.com/96dcum0a1v — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 14, 2020

Despite being three goals behind at the break, Barcelona did manage to create chances of their own and halved the deficit soon after the restart. Luis Suarez’s goal in the 57th minute gave the Spaniards a glimmer of hope, which was quickly wiped away by Joshua Kimmich, who scored Bayern Munich’s fifth.

After a period of close shaves but no goals, Robert Lewandowski then grabbed his now-customary goal to put the game beyond doubt for Bayern Munich. The humiliation was completed later on, though, as on-loan Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho came on as a substitute to net twice against his parent club.

The biggest aggregate win in a Champions League quarter-final history was Real Madrid 8-2 APOEL.



Bayern just equalled it against Barcelona in a single tie. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/aox2VTtJbJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 14, 2020

Bayern Munich now march on to face either Manchester City or Lyon in the quarter-finals and must surely be considered as favourites to lift the title now. As for Barca, the future looks bleak for Quique Setien and a number of the players as they head home on the back of utter humiliation.

Here are 5 major talking points from one of the most remarkable results in Champions League history.

#1 Barcelona have no Plan B

The future looks bleak for Quique Setien and his Barcelona side after this humiliation

Barcelona’s footballing philosophy is the stuff of legend and their possession-based passing style of play has won them several honours over the years. However, with an increasing number of teams figuring out ways to beat the system, questions are being raised about the Spanish side’s apparent inability to play any other way.

This was easily apparent in this tie, as their insistence on playing out from the back landed them in trouble time and again against a high-pressing Bayern side. Even so, Quique Setien’s men steadfastly refused to change their approach even as the goals kept going in.

Barcelona concede 4 goals in the first half of a UCL match for the first time.#UCL pic.twitter.com/la0yMRVNsO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 14, 2020

It was the first time that Barcelona had conceded four first-half goals in a Champions League match and only the second time in a European match that they had shipped five in one game.

By the time the eighth went in, it was uncharted territory for a Barcelona defence that had been woefully poor and completely devoid of answers for the entirety of the game.

#2 Bayern Munich’s attack is the best in the world but defence is still an issue

A scintillating performance from the frontline shifts the focus from a shaky defensive showing from Bayern

It might seem unbelievable to find fault in a team that has just scored eight goals past a Lionel Messi-led Barcelona side. And yet a possible weakness was exposed in the seemingly impervious Bayern Munich armour.

While most of the attention was rightly directed towards the goals flying in at the other end, the two goals that Bayern Munich conceded themselves went under the radar.

The German side’s high press meant that they left themselves wide open at the back and were incredibly susceptible to the ball in behind or over the top.

It’s easy to forget that out of the Bayern Munich back four, only an ageing Jerome Boateng was playing in what is considered to be his natural position. While Kimmich seems to have completed the transition into midfield, David Alaba is a left-back by trade and Alphonso Davies was signed as a flying left-winger.

It is a testament to the quality of these players that they have performed as well as they have all season. But the two goals Bayern Munich conceded tonight would have caught the eye of future opponents as a potential avenue to exploit.