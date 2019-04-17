×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United: Hits and Flops

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
99   //    17 Apr 2019, 19:37 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Barcelona stormed into the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League after thrashing Manchester United 3-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate, courtesy to a stunning display from their blue-eyed-boy Lionel Messi.

It was always going to a monumental task for the Red Devils after last week’s 1-0 Old Trafford defeat. However, Solskjær men started the game very brightly as Rashford came really close and hit the crossbar within the first minute mark.

Although, their task got almost impossible after conceding an early goal with just 16 minutes on the clock, courtesy to a brilliant strike from Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi which David de Gea had no chance of saving.

Then again, Lionel Messi doubled the lead for Barcelona at 20th minute mark from a howler of a mistake from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Coutinho rounded of Barcelona’s triumph after adding the third at the 60th minute mark after a trade mark Coutinho finish which found the top left corner of De Gea’s goal.

With this very win, The Catalan giants extended their European record of not losing a single tie at home since 2013. Barcelona also broke their quarter-final curse as they failed in previous three occasions.

Here are the five hits and flops from last night’s encounter between these two heavyweights of Europe.

#5 Hit: Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

The former Liverpool starlet got a lot of sticks from the Blaugrana faithfuls in recent times but this time on, against his old enemies, Coutinho once again showed his class after scoring a stunner from the outside of the box which De Gea had no chance of saving.

Advertisement

In the first half, Coutinho’s linkup play with the likes of Suárez, Messi and Jordi Alba was outstanding. The composure he showed on the ball, was a bare reminder to everybody why Barcelona paid such a huge sum of money to bring the Brazilian midfielder to the Camp Nou.

Lastly, the way Coutinho celebrated after the goal was a direct message to his critics that you just cannot write off a player with this kind of caliber.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona David De Gea Lionel Messi Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Manchester United 0-1 FC Barcelona - 5 Hits and Flops 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona: Pre-Match Analysis
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups: Champions League, Predicted Lineups and FC Barcelona, Manchester United Injury news, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Manchester United Preview: UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Match Preview, Where to Watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester United - Barcelona Combined XI
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United Should Lineup Vs Barcelona At Nou Camp
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Barcelona Predicted Lineups - Champions League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups: Champions League Predicted Lineups - Suspensions and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United should line up against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us