Barcelona 3-1 Valencia: 5 talking points as Blaugrana make comeback victory on Sergio Aguero's long-awaited debut | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona overcame Valencia 3-1 at the Camp Nou in La Liga for only their second league win in six games. Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho scored for the Blaugrana, cancelling out Jose Gaya's fifth-minute opener for the Bats.

Gaya produced a thumping volley from outside the box to fire the visitors in front. But their lead lasted only seven minutes as Fati restored parity for Ronald Koeman's side with a stunning effort from range.

Depay then dispatched a penalty to put the hosts in front after Gaya caught Fati inside the box, Supersub Coutinho put the result of the game beyond doubt in the 85th minute.

Valencia never recovered after relinquishing their early lead, but saw an effort come off the post in the second half through Carlos Soler. Barcelona, meanwhile, bounced back from defeat to Atletico Madrid. They now turn their attention towards their important Champions League game with Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Gaya stunner puts Valencia in front

Gaya scored a stunner against Barcelona.

Valencia love to play at the Camp Nou, having caused Barcelona plenty of troubles in the past. So it wasn't surprising to see them steal a march over their decorated rivals, with the quality of their strike being truly breathtaking.

As the Blaugrana failed to clear their lines from a corner, Gaya pounced on a loose ball from 25 yards out. He hammered his effort into the bottom-left corner and beyond Ter Stegen to put the visitors in front.

It was a volley for the ages, putting the Bats in front with only five minutes gone. Barcelona were stung into action, and they would soon respond in kind, though.

#4 Barcelona respond quickly after falling behind

Fati equalised for Barcelona just seven minutes after they fell behind.

Sure enough, the Blaugrana mounted a quick and effortless comeback into the match. Ansu Fati, who only returned from a lengthy injury layoff towards the end of last month, restored parity with a sumptuous finish of his own.

Gaya's early strike had silenced the Camp Nou, but it seemed to have spurred Barcelona into action. The hosts quickly responded by keeping the ball and patiently working their way forward. And soon enough, they were level in the game too.

After cutting in from the left flank, Fati played a nice one-two with Depay before thumping home an unstoppable effort into the far post. That left Jasper Cillessen with no chance as Barcelona were back on level terms.

Just seven minutes after conceding, Ronald Koeman's side provided a swift and clinical response, which was noteworthy.

