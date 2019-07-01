×
Barcelona: 3 alternatives to Neymar who the club should consider 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
366   //    01 Jul 2019, 15:07 IST

Barcelona have been linked with Neymar recently
Barcelona have been linked with Neymar recently

Barcelona endured a relatively disappointing 2018/19 season under Ernesto Valverde. Despite their lavish spending in recent seasons, The club finished failed to claim both Champions League and Copa del Rey

Valverde might have won a La Liga title, but the fans would demand no less than quality reinforcements following another Champions League disaster.

According to a report, Barcelona have been linked to their former player Neymar. The Brazilian had been such a huge hit at Camp Nou before joining PSG on a world record fee in 2017. Unfortunately, Kylian Mbappe overshadowed him last season. The Brazilian also endured a long-term injury despite closing the season with impressive 15 goals.

However, PSG are likely to demand an astronomical price for the star, and Neymar's price-tag could be a major stumbling block for Barcelona. Nevertheless, there are a few alternatives to the Brazilian who Barcelona could consider. Here, we will take a look at 3 of them.


Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has been closely linked with Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann has been closely linked with Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann, 28, took no time to adapt to new surroundings at Atletico Madrid after signing for massive €30 million in 2014.

He proved a worthy signing at the Wanda Metropolitano under Diego Simeone, asserting his quality as one of the league's best forwards. He amassed 15 goals last term, finishing as the club's top scorer.

A pacey forward with an eye for goal, Griezmann could prove a valuable addition to Barcelona's frontline if signed this summer. The French superstar has also excelled as a winger and offensive midfielder.

He would surely cost Barcelona a hefty sum of money. However, his valuable La Liga experience might convince the Catalans to sign him, and he will surely cost less than Neymar. Griezmann confirmed his Atletico departure in May, despite having 4 years remaining on his contract.

