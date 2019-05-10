×
Barcelona: 3 potential replacements for Luis Suarez

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
146   //    10 May 2019, 00:18 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

FC Barcelona collapsed to a 4-0 loss against a rampant Liverpool side at the Anfield and were eliminated from the Champions League. Despite a poor performance at the Camp Nou, Barcelona rode on Leo Messi's clinical performance to leave Liverpool trailing by three goals. However, failure to net against Liverpool at Anfield cost the Spanish club a place in the finals.

That brings us to Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker is past his prime and has lost a lot of paces. His work ethic cannot be questioned but his finishing, eye for goal, ability to dribble defenders, and act as a target #9 for long balls, are looking as they should for a striker past his time.

With the standards that the Catalans set for themselves, which is a treble in all seasons, Suarez's standards won't help. He had already missed 24 big chances by February and coincidentally Messi created 25 big chances by that time.

Since Luis Suarez is not up to his mark anymore, we look at three players who Barcelona should immediately target in the summer transfer window.

#3 Timo Werner

RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B
RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

Timo Werner plays his football in Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig. He is still only 23 years old and has already scored 16 goals while providing 7 assists in Bundesliga. Werner, at his age, has an astute understanding of the game, where to roam, where not to.

He is an insanely quick player, highly mobile, and possesses a crazy amount of pace and accelerates within seconds, with or without the ball. He is always looking for open spaces and looking where to run into and times his runs to perfection. Another aspect of Werner that makes him useful for Barcelona is his participation in the build-up.

While at the German National Team, Low forces his strikers to come in a little deeper to provide passing options and surpass pressure. Werner is also quite good at picking out the best passing option while being in a deeper position. So being a good passer, dribbler, good off the ball mover, why not do it at the Camp Nou pitch?

The last German to patrol the pitch of Camp Nou was Bernd Schuster and Werner will have a German ally in goalkeeper Marc ter-Stegen.

